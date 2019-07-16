Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/16/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Profit Rises at United Even as 737 MAX Grounding Crimps Flights

United Airlines said it is cutting back on extra flying this year because of the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX, though the carrier still expects profits to climb. 

 
Consumer Lending Powers Big-Bank Earnings, Upstaging Wall Street

U.S. consumers are taking advantage of low interest rates to borrow and spend, boosting banks that cater to Main Street and leaving behind those that don't. 

 
McDonald's Deal With DoorDash Delivers Blow to Uber Eats

DoorDash will start making deliveries from McDonald's restaurants in Houston later this month, a blow to Uber Technologies' deal to ferry the burger giant's food to customers in the U.S. 

 
Pemex Seeks to Reverse 15-Year Decline in Oil Output

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos plans to ramp up investment with tax breaks and government support over the next three years to raise oil production that has been declining for the past 15 years. 

 
Blue Apron's Beyond Meat Deal Lacks Substance

The meal kit company said it would add plant-based proteins to some of its meals as part of a collaboration with Beyond Meat beginning in August. But for Blue Apron, this gold is likely to tarnish. 

 
Facebook Questioned by Lawmakers on Its Libra Digital Currency

Top Senate lawmakers questioned Facebook's plans for its own cryptocurrency, with the banking committee's leading Democrat saying the social-media giant isn't trustworthy enough to operate its own digital money. 

 
Trucking Stocks Race Higher on J.B. Hunt's Good News

America's trucking companies are revving up thanks to an upbeat report from J.B. Hunt Transport Services, signaling the transport sector could be turning a corner. 

 
UAW Talks Open With Labor Costs Rising, Slowdown Looming

After years of prosperity, car companies in Detroit are entering contract talks with the UAW this week. Their top concern is capping fast-rising labor costs ahead of a downturn in the U.S. auto industry. 

 
Steve Cohen's Point72 Loses Long-Tenured Money Managers

About 20 portfolio managers have left Steven A. Cohen's hedge-fund firm Point72 Asset Management this year, an unusual level of turnover. 

 
Johnson & Johnson Bumps Up Sales Target

J&J raised its forecast of 2019 sales as it reported quarterly results, but costly product litigation continues to weigh on the health-care giant.

BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.32% 362.75 Delayed Quote.13.28%
FACEBOOK -0.03% 203.84 Delayed Quote.55.55%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 140.95 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES 5.56% 97.73 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 108.15 End-of-day quote.-13.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.96% 64.34 Delayed Quote.23.05%
WTI -3.35% 57.45 Delayed Quote.32.38%
