CSX Cuts Outlook, Warns Revenue Will Fall

CSX lowered its outlook for the year, saying economic uncertainty and the shutdown of a major oil refinery it served would lead to reduced revenue.

Mallinckrodt Halts Lou Gehrig's Disease Trial

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC said it is ending a midstage clinical trial looking at a possible treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the paralyzing and fatal malady commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

United's Profit Rises Even as 737 MAX Grounding Crimps Extra Flights

United Airlines said it is trimming extra flying this year because of the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX, though the nation's second-largest carrier by traffic still expects profit to climb.

Consumer Lending Powers Big-Bank Earnings, Upstaging Wall Street

U.S. consumers are taking advantage of low interest rates to borrow and spend, boosting banks that cater to Main Street and leaving behind those that don't.

BHP Annual Iron-ore Output Flat

BHP Group Ltd. (BHP.AU) said iron-ore production was flat over the past 12 months, but forecast a rise in output in the year ahead.

U.S. Capsules Unlikely to Launch With Astronauts Before 2020

Plans by the White House and NASA to start using new U.S. space capsules to blast humans into orbit before the end of this year appear to be slipping, according to government and aerospace-industry officials.

McDonald's DoorDash Deal Delivers Blow to Uber Eats

DoorDash will start making deliveries from McDonald's restaurants in Houston later this month, a blow to Uber Technologies' deal to ferry the burger giant's food to customers in the U.S.

América Móvil Profit Jumps in Second Quarter

Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil boosted its net profit in the second quarter as higher operating gains combined with a decline in financial costs.

Pemex Seeks to Reverse 15-Year Decline in Oil Output

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos plans to ramp up investment with tax breaks and government support over the next three years to raise oil production that has been declining for the past 15 years.

Trucking Stocks Race Higher on J.B. Hunt's Good News

America's trucking companies are revving up thanks to an upbeat report from J.B. Hunt Transport Services, signaling the transport sector could be turning a corner.