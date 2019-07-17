Amazon Faces Probe in Europe Over Third-Party Selling

Amazon will face a formal EU antitrust investigation into its dealings with third-party merchants, expanding a multipronged regulatory push that has ensnared other big Silicon Valley giants.

McDonald's DoorDash Deal Delivers Blow to Uber Eats

DoorDash will start making deliveries from McDonald's restaurants in Houston later this month, a blow to Uber Technologies' deal to ferry the burger giant's food to customers in the U.S.

Regulator Finds Uber Eats's Stiffing of Restaurants Hard to Stomach

Uber Technologies will no longer be able to charge restaurants in Australia for delivery mishaps outside their control, after the practice was deemed unfair in a rebuke for tech giants seeking to keep delivery costs low in a rapidly growing sector.

Chinese Esports Group Backed by Tencent Raises $775 Million in U.S. IPO

Chinese video-streaming service DouYu raised $775 million in its IPO, capitalizing on the growing popularity of watching others play games on the internet.

BHP Iron-ore Output Flat

BHP said iron-ore production was flat over the past 12 months, but forecast a rise in output in the year ahead.

Ericsson Swings to Profit as 5G Momentum Builds

Ericsson returned to profit in the second quarter as operators in the US and Asia stepped up their spending on new fifth-generation networks, boosting sales by 10%.

IBM Sales Slump Expected to Continue

Investors are looking for fresh signs of a turnaround in IBM's second-quarter results, follow several quarters of declining revenue. The tech giant is betting its $34 billion acquisition of open-source software firm Red Hat will help revive its fortunes.

Google Archive of Political Ads Is Fraught With Missing Content, Delays

Google's searchable database of political ads, set up to bring more transparency to digital campaign advertising, is fraught with errors and delays, according to candidates' digital staffers and political consultants.

EBay to Post Earnings Amid Pressure From Activist Investors

EBay will announce its second-quarter earnings after markets close, as the online marketplace evaluates whether it could sell or spin off assets such as its classifieds business and StubHub.

AlphaSense Raises $50 Million in New Funding

AlphaSense, a developer of search tools for parsing financial data, said it raised $50 million in additional venture-capital funding, bringing its total to $90 million.