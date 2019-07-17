Boeing Hires Kenneth Feinberg to Handle Payments to Crash Victims' Families

The aircraft manufacturer has hired victim-compensation attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute $50 million to families who lost relatives in two crashes involving its 737 MAX planes.

China's Didi Seeks to Raise up to $2 Billion Amid Uber Revival

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing Technology is looking to raise fresh funds in the hope that investor enthusiasm in the sector has recovered after initial public offerings of Uber and Lyft.

Omnicom Defends Its Data Strategy After Rivals Make Big Deals

Omnicom Group Inc. continued to justify its decision to rent data services instead of making large acquisitions, a sign that the ad holding company will continue to swim against the tide of its competitors.

Consumers Lift Profit at Bank of America

U.S. consumers propelled Bank of America's profit in the latest quarter, though the bank warned it could take a hit from any Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Amazon Faces Probe in Europe Over Third-Party Selling

Amazon will face a formal EU antitrust investigation into its dealings with third-party merchants, expanding a regulatory push that has ensnared other Silicon Valley giants.

Airline Profits Are Flying but Investors Don't Care

Business is flying at U.S. airlines, but investors don't want much to do with the sector. One side of this equation needs to change.

CVS Begins Trial for Home-Dialysis Device

CVS is making a move into kidney care, launching a clinical trial for a home-dialysis device. The company is working to capitalize on a Trump administration initiative pushing for home procedures.

PNC Financial's Profit Lifted By Loans, Revenue

PNC's profit increased in the second quarter, driven by strong growth in loans, deposits and revenue.

U.S. Bancorp Reports Higher Earnings

Profit at U.S. Bancorp, one of the country's largest regional lenders, rose in the second quarter helped by higher revenue.

Abbott Laboratories Reports Higher 2Q Profit, Sales

Abbott Laboratories beat analysts' profit estimates in the latest quarter as the global health-care company's four businesses met or exceeded organic sales growth expectations