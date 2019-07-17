Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
EBay Lifts Profit Outlook Amid Tepid Revenues

EBay Inc. raised its profit outlook and notched better-than-expected quarterly results, but continued to show sluggish revenue growth. 

 
Netflix Reports First Drop in U.S. Users in Nearly a Decade

Netflix ended the second quarter with fewer subscribers than expected, sending shares sharply lower in after-hours trading. 

 
Facebook Pressed on Protections for Cryptocurrency Users

House lawmakers questioned Facebook about how its cryptocurrency should be regulated and its plans to protect users, underscoring the political hurdles facing the company as it seeks to issue the digital cash called Libra. 

 
Russia, Iran, North Korea Launch Hundreds of Cyberattacks on U.S. Political Groups, Microsoft Says

Suspected nation-state hackers from Russia, Iran and elsewhere have launched nearly 800 cyberattacks against political organizations over the past year that have been detected by Microsoft, with the vast majority of the attempts targeting groups based in the U.S. 

 
Mexico Spurns Private Oil-Drilling Partners

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador effectively rolled back key parts of a 2014 constitutional overhaul that ended a state oil-industry monopoly and let private firms find and pump oil for the first time in seven decades. 

 
Bank of New York Mellon's Revenue, Earnings Fall

Earnings at Bank of New York Mellon decreased in the company's second quarter as fee revenue slipped 3% from the same period a year ago. 

 
Lawsuit Against Whole Foods Is Thrown Out

A federal judge threw out a suit accusing Whole Foods of overcharging for cheese and cupcakes, saying a New York City investigation wasn't sufficient proof the plaintiff had been ripped off. 

 
Alcoa Warns of Weaker Aluminum Demand

Alcoa warned of weakening global demand for aluminum as it recorded its second consecutive quarterly loss. 

 
IBM Revenue Lags as Cloud Pivot Remains a Challenge

International Business Machines reported another drop in quarterly revenue as Chief Executive Ginni Rometty struggles to remake Big Blue for the modern computing age. 

 
Grandvision Confirms Takeover Approach by EssilorLuxottica

Grandvision confirmed that it has been approached about the possible sale of HAL Holding's 76.72% stake in the company to French eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION -0.73% 23.15 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) 2.34% 44.12 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
EBAY INC. -2.23% 39.03 Delayed Quote.42.22%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -1.44% 116.55 Real-time Quote.5.52%
FACEBOOK -1.00% 201.8 Delayed Quote.53.94%
GRANDVISION 8.84% 22.9 Delayed Quote.19.71%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -0.32% 143.07 Delayed Quote.26.27%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.44% 1818 End-of-day quote.-2.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 63.79 Delayed Quote.23.05%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.59% 136.27 Delayed Quote.34.96%
NETFLIX -0.97% 362.44 Delayed Quote.36.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.13% 62.9562 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
WTI 0.39% 56.77 Delayed Quote.32.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43pJapan may take South Korea wartime labour dispute to International Court of Justice - NHK
RE
10:36pFACEBOOK : Japan to lead development of SWIFT network for cryptocurrency - source
RE
10:30pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Asia and Pacific Growth Steady Amid Global Trade Tensions — ADB
PU
10:28pSouth Korea's central bank surprises with rate cut as Japan row adds to risks
RE
10:28pINSTANT VIEW : Bank of Korea surprises with earlier-than-expected rate cut
RE
10:19pBOJ's next move to be more easing, say majority of economists - Reuters poll
RE
10:13pQUALCOMM SET TO FACE SECOND EU ANTITRUST FINE SHORTLY : sources
RE
10:13pU.S. solar sector launches lobbying push to preserve key subsidy
RE
10:10pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
09:56pAustralia Jobs Growth Underwhelms in June
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3Crude futures fall after strong build in U.S. oil products stocks
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
5UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About