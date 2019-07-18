Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/18/2019 | 01:16am EDT
AT&T Goes Deeper Into the Cloud With Microsoft Azure Deal

AT&T struck a cloud deal with Microsoft Azure for the bulk of its operations, a day after moving its business service applications to IBM's cloud. 

 
EBay Lifts Profit Outlook Amid Tepid Revenues

EBay Inc. raised its profit outlook and notched better-than-expected quarterly results, but continued to show sluggish revenue growth. 

 
Netflix Reports First Drop in U.S. Users in Nearly a Decade

Netflix ended the second quarter with fewer subscribers than expected, sending shares sharply lower in after-hours trading. 

 
Facebook Pressed on Protections for Cryptocurrency Users

House lawmakers questioned Facebook about how its cryptocurrency should be regulated and its plans to protect users, underscoring the political hurdles facing the company as it seeks to issue the digital cash called Libra. 

 
Russia, Iran, North Korea Launch Hundreds of Cyberattacks on U.S. Political Groups, Microsoft Says

Suspected nation-state hackers from Russia, Iran and elsewhere have launched nearly 800 cyberattacks against political organizations over the past year that have been detected by Microsoft, with the vast majority of the attempts targeting groups based in the U.S. 

 
Teleperformance to Tackle Allegations of Human Rights Abuse

The world's largest call center company is facing allegations over its treatment of workers as it prepares new details on how it will prevent human rights abuses in its global supply chain. 

 
Mexico Spurns Private Oil-Drilling Partners

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador effectively rolled back key parts of a 2014 constitutional overhaul that ended a state oil-industry monopoly and let private firms find and pump oil for the first time in seven decades. 

 
Bank of New York Mellon's Revenue, Earnings Fall

Earnings at Bank of New York Mellon decreased in the company's second quarter as fee revenue slipped 3% from the same period a year ago. 

 
Lawsuit Against Whole Foods Is Thrown Out

A federal judge threw out a suit accusing Whole Foods of overcharging for cheese and cupcakes, saying a New York City investigation wasn't sufficient proof the plaintiff had been ripped off. 

 
Alcoa Warns of Weaker Aluminum Demand

Alcoa warned of weakening global demand for aluminum as it recorded its second consecutive quarterly loss.

