News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Morgan Stanley Quarterly Profit Falls 10%

Quarterly profit fell 10% at Morgan Stanley, the last of the big U.S. banks to report earnings in a mixed quarter where trading slowed and Main Street banks carried the day. 

 
Blackstone's Earnings Fall as Private-Equity Portfolio Cools

Blackstone's second-quarter earnings fell from a year earlier as the value of its private-equity portfolio appreciated less. 

 
Honeywell Posts Higher Profit

Honeywell reported stronger demand and higher organic sales in its commercial aerospace, defense, process automation and business-technologies businesses. 

 
UnitedHealth Lifts Profit Targets on Stronger Sales

UnitedHealth Group raised its 2019 earnings targets after reporting a strong first half of the year, driven by broader sales growth in premiums, products and services. 

 
iHeartMedia Returns to Public Markets

The nation's largest radio broadcaster begins trading about 2 1/2 months after emerging from bankruptcy. 

 
Qualcomm Hit by Second Antitrust Fine in Europe

The EU is imposing a $272 million fine on Qualcomm, its second penalty on the chip maker in 18 months, and its latest move targeting top U.S. tech companies for breaching antitrust rules. 

 
Paint Maker PPG Posts Lower Sales on Weak Industrial Demand

PPG said weak demand from industrial clients is hurting sales, challenging the company's decision to keep its paint and coatings businesses joined together. 

 
Novartis Sets $700 Million Provision to Settle Bribery Allegations

Swiss drugmaker Novartis set aside $700 million to settle a long-running lawsuit alleging it treated U.S. doctors to lavish dinners and other events in return for boosting prescriptions. 

 
Netflix Reports First Drop in U.S. Users in Nearly a Decade

Netflix ended the second quarter with fewer subscribers than expected, an underwhelming performance that comes as a slew of rivals are about to enter the field of streaming services. 

 
Microsoft Expected to Report Earnings Boost

Microsoft is forecast to report an increase in earnings per share that would extend a strong run driven by growth in cloud computing.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL -3.52% 168.62 Delayed Quote.27.63%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.59% 136.27 Delayed Quote.34.96%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.49% 43.77 Delayed Quote.10.39%
NETFLIX -0.97% 362.44 Delayed Quote.36.74%
NOVARTIS 4.64% 93.85 Delayed Quote.20.70%
QUALCOMM 0.11% 75.76 Delayed Quote.32.96%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 0.75% 266.65 Delayed Quote.6.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31aInvestor Windhorst wants to list Hertha Berlin - German magazine
RE
09:25aU S DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR : Interior Announces Region-Wide Oil and Gas Lease Sale for Gulf of Mexico
PU
09:25aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Other indicators of external payment
PU
09:24aWall St. set to open flat as trade worries weigh; Netflix tumbles
RE
09:23aG7 urges tough Libra regulation, agrees to tax digital giants
RE
09:23aManufacturing Activity Expands in July, Rebounds from June -Philly Fed
DJ
09:20aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2019.07.11-07.17.)
PU
09:18aCANADIAN NON-FARM PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT ROSE BY 30,400 IN JUNE : Adp
RE
09:16aBank of England's Carney appears out of race for IMF top job
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
