News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/18/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Budweiser Brewer Explores Asset Sales After Calling Off Asia IPO

Anheuser-Busch InBev is considering selling off business units in South Korea, Australia and Central America to cut its massive debt pile as it pursues a backup plan after calling off the nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian business, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Netflix Rivals Unscathed Despite Video Giant's Slump

Netflix's bleeding following a big miss in subscriber growth isn't spilling over into shares of rival streaming services. 

 
Union Pacific Cuts Costs, Raises Profit

The railroad operator's second-quarter profit rose even as it shipped less cargo, as the company got a boost from cost cuts tied to its new operating plan, including fewer jobs and lower fuel expenses. 

 
Morgan Stanley Profits Hit By Wall Street Weakness

Quarterly profit fell 10% at Morgan Stanley, the last of the big U.S. banks to report earnings in a mixed quarter where trading slowed and Main Street banks carried the day. 

 
Blackstone's Profit Drops as Private-Equity Portfolio Lags

Blackstone's second-quarter earnings fell as the value of its private-equity portfolio appreciated less than the broader market, but the portion of profits it could return to shareholders ticked up. 

 
Honeywell Posts Higher Profit

Honeywell reported stronger demand and higher organic sales in its commercial aerospace, defense, process automation and business-technologies businesses. 

 
UnitedHealth Lifts Profit Targets on Stronger Sales

UnitedHealth Group raised its 2019 earnings targets after reporting a strong first half of the year, driven by broader sales growth in premiums, products and services. 

 
Vodafone's Liberty Global Deal Gets EU Nod

The European Union's antitrust authority has cleared Vodafone Group's acquisition of some assets from Liberty Global, paving the way for a multibillion-euro deal that is set to reshape the European telecoms market. 

 
Digital Banking Startup Overcomes Setbacks to Raise $170 Million

A digital bank with operations across Europe which recently launched in the U.S. has raised another $170 million in its latest funding round, pushing its valuation to $3.5 billion. 

 
The Big Obstacle on the Road to Electric Vehicles

The lithium-ion battery is a complex industrial product, not just another component in the consumer electronics supply chain. This inconvenient truth is a major obstacle on the global auto industry's road to an electric future.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.08% 79.22 Delayed Quote.37.19%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 2.12% 172.115 Delayed Quote.27.63%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 3.86% 27.015 Delayed Quote.21.88%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.85% 44.13 Delayed Quote.10.39%
NETFLIX -11.00% 322.5292 Delayed Quote.36.74%
UNION PACIFIC 4.48% 171.96 Delayed Quote.19.04%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -2.36% 260.52 Delayed Quote.6.24%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.65% 126.9 Delayed Quote.-17.54%
