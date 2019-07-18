Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
M&T Shares Tumble After Earnings Miss, Lower Expectations

The lender said it expects its net interest income to increase less than previously forecast due to lower interest rates. 

 
Budweiser Brewer Explores Asset Sales After Calling Off Asia IPO

Anheuser-Busch InBev is considering selling off business units in South Korea, Australia and Central America to cut its massive debt pile as it pursues a backup plan after calling off the nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian business, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Netflix Rivals Unscathed Despite Video Giant's Slump

Netflix's bleeding following a big miss in subscriber growth isn't spilling over into shares of rival streaming services. 

 
Union Pacific Cuts Costs, Bolsters Profit

The railroad operator's second-quarter profit rose even as it shipped less cargo, as the company got a boost from cost cuts tied to its new operating plan, including fewer jobs and lower fuel expenses. 

 
Sinclair Set to Complete Largest Junk-Bond Sale Since 2016

A subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group is poised to complete the largest U.S. junk-bond sale in more than three years, drawing substantial demand from investors to support its purchase of regional sports networks from Disney. 

 
Morgan Stanley Profits Hit By Wall Street Weakness

Quarterly profit fell 10% at Morgan Stanley, the last of the big U.S. banks to report earnings in a mixed quarter where trading slowed and Main Street banks carried the day. 

 
Blackstone's Profit Drops as Private-Equity Portfolio Lags

Blackstone's second-quarter earnings fell as the value of its private-equity portfolio appreciated less than the broader market, but the portion of profits it could return to shareholders ticked up. 

 
Bid Lower on EBay

EBay's stock is valued richly despite declining gross merchandise volume in its core business. 

 
Honeywell Posts Higher Profit

Honeywell's second-quarter profit jumped 22% on lower taxes, but the conglomerate remained cautious on the remainder of the year, citing uncertainty around the economy. 

 
UnitedHealth Lifts Profit Targets on Stronger Sales

UnitedHealth Group raised its 2019 earnings targets after reporting a strong first half of the year, driven by broader sales growth in premiums, products and services.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.08% 79.22 Delayed Quote.37.19%
EBAY INC. 1.10% 39.415 Delayed Quote.42.22%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 2.74% 173.1504 Delayed Quote.27.63%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.46% 44.4 Delayed Quote.10.39%
NETFLIX -10.43% 324.54 Delayed Quote.36.74%
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC -0.25% 56.21 Delayed Quote.114.05%
UNION PACIFIC 5.43% 173.56 Delayed Quote.19.04%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -2.24% 260.6613 Delayed Quote.6.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35pBOND REPORT : Two-year Treasury Yield Tumbles After Fed's Williams Lays Out Case For Insurance Rate Cuts
DJ
03:30pWall Street rises as Fed's Williams bolsters rate-cut hopes
RE
03:30pCITY OF SEAL BEACH CA : Seal Beach Pier Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
PU
03:21pU.S. Justice Department may sue to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger - source
RE
03:21pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Recover Losses After Fed's Williams Says Interest Rates Should Be Cut As Insurance Against Economic Downturn
DJ
03:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Turn Positive After Fed Comments -- Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:08pFed's Williams argues for vaccinating economy when rates are low
RE
03:05pOil falls about 2.5% as U.S. Gulf production returns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
3ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises 2019 Full-Year Earnings Forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About