M&T Shares Tumble After Earnings Miss, Lower Expectations

The lender said it expects its net interest income to increase less than previously forecast due to lower interest rates.

Budweiser Brewer Explores Asset Sales After Calling Off Asia IPO

Anheuser-Busch InBev is considering selling off business units in South Korea, Australia and Central America to cut its massive debt pile as it pursues a backup plan after calling off the nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Netflix Rivals Unscathed Despite Video Giant's Slump

Netflix's bleeding following a big miss in subscriber growth isn't spilling over into shares of rival streaming services.

Union Pacific Cuts Costs, Bolsters Profit

The railroad operator's second-quarter profit rose even as it shipped less cargo, as the company got a boost from cost cuts tied to its new operating plan, including fewer jobs and lower fuel expenses.

Sinclair Set to Complete Largest Junk-Bond Sale Since 2016

A subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group is poised to complete the largest U.S. junk-bond sale in more than three years, drawing substantial demand from investors to support its purchase of regional sports networks from Disney.

Morgan Stanley Profits Hit By Wall Street Weakness

Quarterly profit fell 10% at Morgan Stanley, the last of the big U.S. banks to report earnings in a mixed quarter where trading slowed and Main Street banks carried the day.

Blackstone's Profit Drops as Private-Equity Portfolio Lags

Blackstone's second-quarter earnings fell as the value of its private-equity portfolio appreciated less than the broader market, but the portion of profits it could return to shareholders ticked up.

Bid Lower on EBay

EBay's stock is valued richly despite declining gross merchandise volume in its core business.

Honeywell Posts Higher Profit

Honeywell's second-quarter profit jumped 22% on lower taxes, but the conglomerate remained cautious on the remainder of the year, citing uncertainty around the economy.

UnitedHealth Lifts Profit Targets on Stronger Sales

UnitedHealth Group raised its 2019 earnings targets after reporting a strong first half of the year, driven by broader sales growth in premiums, products and services.