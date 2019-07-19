Blackstone Closes $14 Billion Permanent Infrastructure Fund

The new fund has "the equity to do things that others can't," said a person familiar with the fund.

Boeing Plans $5 Billion Charge to Compensate 737 MAX Customers

Boeing will set aside about $5 billion to compensate airlines which have suffered because of the prolonged grounding of the 737 MAX plane.

Nordic Banks Pinched by Anti-Money-Laundering Compliance Costs

Efforts to improve anti-money-laundering controls continue to weigh on the financial results of Nordic banks, which have faced allegations in recent months of moving dirty money.

Gannett Closes In on Deal to Combine With GateHouse Media

USA Today publisher Gannett is nearing a deal to combine with rival GateHouse Media, a move that would join the nation's two largest newspaper groups by circulation.

Bankruptcy Watchdog Takes Aim at PG&E CEO's Pay Package

A federal bankruptcy watchdog is objecting to California utility PG&E Corp.'s request for approval of a $3 million payment to new Chief Executive William Johnson, according to a court document.

NEA-Founded Radiology Startup Hits $4 Billion Valuation

Starr Investment Holdings LLC was the sole investor in the round, which brings the company's valuation to more than $4 billion, the company said.

Honeywell Discloses Foreign Bribery Probes

The probes by the U.S. Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Brazilian authorities focus on Honeywell's compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar laws in Brazil, the industrial conglomerate said in a quarterly securities filing.

Microsoft's Cloud Business Drives Record Sales

Microsoft reported record quarterly revenue lifted by cloud-computing growth, adding to the company's momentum under Chief Executive Satya Nadella.

WeWork Co-Founder Has Cashed Out at Least $700 Million Via Sales, Loans

Adam Neumann, co-founder and largest shareholder of WeWork Cos., has cashed out more than $700 million from the company ahead of its initial public offering through a mix of stock sales and debt, people familiar with the matter say.

Chewy Posts Strong Sales Growth in First Quarter Post-IPO

The online pet-products seller said its sales grew 45% in the latest quarter