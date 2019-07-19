Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/19/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Budweiser Brewer to Sell Australian Unit to Japan's Asahi

Anheuser-Busch InBev said it agreed to sell its Australian subsidiary to Asahi Group and added that it is continuing to evaluate a possible public listing of Budweiser Asia-Pacific. 

 
Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Petroleum Directors

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has filed a formal solicitation statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking to replace four directors at Occidental Petroleum Corp alleging the company's board mismanaged its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 

 
Blackstone Closes $14 Billion Permanent Infrastructure Fund

The new fund has "the equity to do things that others can't," said a person familiar with the fund. 

 
Boeing Plans $5 Billion Charge to Compensate 737 MAX Customers

Boeing will set aside about $5 billion to compensate airlines which have suffered because of the prolonged grounding of the 737 MAX plane. 

 
Ailing BMW Appoints Production Chief Zipse as Next CEO

BMW said it would appoint its current head of production, Oliver Zipse, as its next chief executive as the German auto maker contends with shrinking profits, global trade fights and the intensifying race to build electric cars. 

 
Nordic Banks Pinched by Anti-Money-Laundering Compliance Costs

Efforts to improve anti-money-laundering controls continue to weigh on the financial results of Nordic banks, which have faced allegations in recent months of moving dirty money. 

 
Gannett Closes In on Deal to Combine With GateHouse Media

USA Today publisher Gannett is nearing a deal to combine with rival GateHouse Media, a move that would join the nation's two largest newspaper groups by circulation. 

 
WeWork Co-Founder Has Cashed Out at Least $700 Million Via Sales, Loans

Adam Neumann, co-founder and largest shareholder of WeWork Cos., has cashed out more than $700 million from the company ahead of its initial public offering through a mix of stock sales and debt, people familiar with the matter say. 

 
Budweiser Brewer Explores Asset Sales After Calling Off Asia IPO

Anheuser-Busch InBev is considering selling off business units in South Korea, Australia and Central America to cut its massive debt pile as it pursues a backup plan after calling off the nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian business, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Bankruptcy Watchdog Takes Aim at PG&E CEO's Pay Package

A federal bankruptcy watchdog is objecting to California utility PG&E Corp.'s request for approval of a $3 million payment to new Chief Executive William Johnson, according to a court document.

About