MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/22/2019 | 01:16am EDT
J&J Faces Key Test in Defense Against Talc-Safety Lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson, still facing thousands of lawsuits over the safety of its signature baby powder, will make a high-stakes attempt to head off future losses in a courtroom battle beginning Monday. 

 
Consumer Giants Turn From Diapers to Eye Rollers and Jelly Masks

Facing stagnant sales of household mainstays from diapers to detergent, the world's biggest consumer-products companies are trying to crack the lucrative market for influencer-pitched, millennial-approved skin-care products. 

 
With So Many Vacant Stores, E-Commerce Is Only Part of the Problem

Don't blame all the vacant stores on e-commerce. Sky-high rents are squeezing retailers, too. Although commercial retail rents are down from recent peaks, they haven't fallen as fast as sales at struggling chains. 

 
CBS Goes Dark on AT&T Amid a Dispute

Programming from CBS went dark for about 6.6 million viewers of AT&T's DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse packages Saturday morning after the two companies couldn't come to terms on a new distribution agreement. 

 
'Avengers: Endgame' Set to Become Global Box-Office Champ

Walt Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" is poised to become the new all-time box-office champion, passing by 2009's "Avatar." 

 
'Lion King' Roars to Blockbuster Status

"The Lion King" became Disney's fifth blockbuster of 2019 this weekend, with the digital remake grossing $185 million at the domestic box office. 

 
Another Enterprise Software IPO Catches Investors' Attention

Medallia shares surged in their trading debut, the latest enterprise technology company off to strong start in the 2019 IPO market. 

 
Drug Makers, Distributors Failed to Stop Suspect Opioid Shipments, Filing Alleges

Many of the nation's largest drug manufacturers and distributors failed to implement even the most basic systems to halt suspicious drug orders as the opioid epidemic came into sharp focus, plaintiffs lawyers allege in a new court filing. 

 
Schlumberger Names New CEO as Shale Woes Persist

Schlumberger named Olivier Le Peuch as its next chief executive, while the Houston oil-field-services company continues to suffer from a slowdown in spending by U.S. shale drillers. 

 
Equifax to Pay Around $700 Million Related to Data Breach

The credit-reporting firm is nearing a deal to settle a slew of state and federal investigations into a 2017 data breach that exposed nearly 150 million Americans' Social Security numbers and other personal information.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:37aGoldman Sachs sees lower oil demand growth in 2019
RE
02:35aMalaysia June consumer prices seen rising at fastest pace in a year - Reuters poll
RE
02:33aAsia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, pricier oil
RE
02:22aIndia govt wants antitrust review of Big Four accountants - source
RE
02:13aDid someone say rate cut? Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:05aIndicators point to sustained period of German industrial weakness - ministry
RE
01:48aCircuit breakers trip, shares soar as China's Nasdaq-style bourse debuts
RE
01:46aCircuit breakers trip, shares soar as China's Nasdaq-style bourse debuts
RE
