News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/22/2019 | 11:16am EDT
BP Boosts Its Biofuels Business with Brazilian Joint Venture

Energy giant BP is doubling down on biofuels with a joint venture with agricultural trader Bunge in Brazil, betting that the global movement to reduce carbon emissions will boost demand for low-carbon fuels. 

 
Equifax to Pay Up to $700 Million in Data Breach Settlement

Equifax struck a settlement of up to $700 million to resolve investigations and lawsuits stemming from its 2017 data breach that exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million Americans. 

 
Halliburton Beats Profit Target, but North American Business Slows

Halliburton Co. beat profit expectations for the second quarter, but the oilfield-services company said its business in North America slowed down. 

 
Apple Shuts Hong Kong Stores Early as Fears of Lawlessness Rise

Tech giant Apple shut its stores early citywide on Monday, as fears of escalating violence and spiraling lawlessness linked to weekslong protests spurred concern among businesses and the public. 

 
Bayer, Battling Roundup Legal Claims, to Sell Dr. Scholl's

Bayer, the German pharmaceuticals and chemicals group battling legal claims over its Roundup herbicide, will sell its Dr. Scholl's foot-care business to Yellow Wood Partners for $585 million. 

 
Ford's Shrinking China Business Is Hurting Its Global Ambitions

Ford's multibillion-dollar push to expand in China this decade has veered off course, leaving it mired in a slump that is weighing on its future in the world's largest auto market. 

 
Qualcomm Needs a House Divided

In seeking to overturn a federal judge's ruling in a case brought by the Federal Trade Commission, Qualcomm has marshaled the support of other branches of the federal government. Winning that stay has become rather important for the chip maker. 

 
Budweiser's Australian Beer Sale Leaves Little Bitterness

Budweiser's parent Anheuser-Busch has sold one of its most lucrative subsidiaries in its effort to reduce a $103 billion debt pile. But the prospect of a higher valuation for the remaining Asian business and less exposure to the volatile Aussie dollar limits the downside for the world's largest brewer. 

 
Fast Food Stocks Are No Value Meal

High valuations indicate that expectations are stretched for quick-service restaurants as they start to report earnings. 

 
Consumers Will Be Able to Pay for Doctor Visits on Their Phones, Via Anthem

Anthem is launching an app to help consumers schedule and pay for medical visits through their smartphones, as well as learn potential diagnoses and text with doctors.

