AutoNation Abruptly Names New CEO

The car-dealership chain promoted finance chief Cheryl Miller, succeeding company outsider Carl Liebert, who became CEO in March.

TD Ameritrade Begins Search for New CEO

Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding said Chief Executive Tim Hockey will leave the company in February.

Whirlpool Raises Profit Forecast While Controlling Costs

Whirlpool raised its profit outlook for the year, saying it was better controlling costs and continuing to benefit from the higher prices it is charging for appliances.

Apple in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Business

Apple is in advanced talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business, a move that would jump-start the iPhone maker's push to take control of developing the critical components powering its devices.

Starbucks Takes Stake in Tech Company

Starbucks said it is taking a stake in a digital technology company called Brightloom to speed up its offering of mobile ordering and payment options at its global stores to improve customer convenience.

SNC-Lavalin to Restructure, Focus on Core Engineering Services

The struggling engineering-and-construction company said it will exit the fixed-price construction business and explore the sale of its oil-and-gas operations as part of a reorganization.

Facebook Settlement Expected to Mandate Privacy Committee

The social-media giant's expected settlement with the Federal Trade Commission will create a board committee to help ensure senior-level scrutiny of Facebook's privacy-related efforts.

Sequoia Sees Another Billion Dollar Exit With Medallia

Sequoia's stake in Medallia, a software company that helps companies use data to improve their customer experience, was valued at $1.65 billion after its IPO.

Occidental Pushes Back on Icahn's Board Plan

Leaders of Occidental Petroleum are pushing their shareholders to reject billionaire investor Carl Icahn's bid to replace four directors at the company.

BP Boosts Its Biofuels Business with Brazilian Joint Venture

Energy giant BP is doubling down on biofuels with a joint venture with agricultural trader Bunge in Brazil, betting that the global movement to reduce carbon emissions will boost demand for low-carbon fuels.