News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
07/22/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Trump Touts Tech Industry Support for Huawei Exemptions

President Trump agreed to grant timely licensing decisions to U.S. technology companies that want to continue lucrative sales to Huawei Technologies, as the administration seeks to restart trade talks with China. 

 
AutoNation Abruptly Names New CEO

The car-dealership chain promoted finance chief Cheryl Miller, succeeding company outsider Carl Liebert, who became CEO in March. 

 
TD Ameritrade Begins Search for New CEO

Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding said Chief Executive Tim Hockey will leave the company in February. 

 
Whirlpool Raises Profit Forecast While Controlling Costs

Whirlpool raised its profit outlook for the year, saying it was better controlling costs and continuing to benefit from the higher prices it is charging for appliances. 

 
Silver Lake Takes Stake in Software Provider EverCommerce

Silver Lake is acquiring a minority stake in Denver-based EverCommerce, alongside existing stakeholder Providence Strategic Growth, the growth-equity arm of buyout firm Providence Equity Partners. Providence originally backed EverCommerce in 2016, when the company focused on payments and business software and was known as PaySimple. 

 
Apple in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Business

Apple is in advanced talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business, a move that would jump-start the iPhone maker's push to take control of developing the critical components powering its devices. 

 
CIO Helps Conagra Turn Food Trends Into Products

Mindy Simon, chief information officer at Conagra, is helping the 100-year-old company quickly capitalize on trends as the packaged-foods industry comes to grips with changing consumer tastes. 

 
Starbucks Takes Stake in Tech Company

Starbucks said it is taking a stake in a digital technology company called Brightloom to speed up its offering of mobile ordering and payment options at its global stores to improve customer convenience. 

 
Microsoft to Invest $1 Billion in Artificial-Intelligence Startup

Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion in artificial-intelligence startup OpenAI, as the software giant seeks to enhance its Azure cloud-computing platform. 

 
SNC-Lavalin to Restructure, Focus on Core Engineering Services

The struggling engineering-and-construction company said it will exit the fixed-price construction business and explore the sale of its oil-and-gas operations as part of a reorganization.

0
