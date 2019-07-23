Apple in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Business

Apple is in advanced talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business, a move that would jump-start the iPhone maker's push to take control of developing the critical components powering its devices.

Santander Profit Hit by Restructuring Costs

Santander's second-quarter net profit fell 18% to EUR1.39 billion, hit by hefty restructuring costs.

China's BAIC Buys Daimler Stake

Daimler said that China's state-owned auto maker Beijing Automotive Group has taken a roughly 5% stake in the company.

Continental Warns on Earnings as Global Car Production Slumps

Continental cut its earnings and sales guidance, making it the latest in a slew of auto makers and suppliers to issue profit warnings as they struggle with slowing demand in China and Europe.

Sanofi Signs Tamiflu Deal with Roche

Sanofi has struck a deal with Roche to acquire exclusive U.S. over-the-counter rights for Tamiflu.

BC Partners Nears Deal to Buy Security-Services Company Garda World

Private-equity firm BC Partners is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in Garda World Security, the largest privately owned security-services company in the world.

Trump Touts Tech Industry Support for Huawei Exemptions

President Trump agreed to grant timely licensing decisions to U.S. technology companies that want to continue lucrative sales to Huawei Technologies, as the administration seeks to restart trade talks with China.

AutoNation Abruptly Names New CEO

The car-dealership chain promoted finance chief Cheryl Miller, succeeding company outsider Carl Liebert, who became CEO in March.

TD Ameritrade Begins Search for New CEO

Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding said Chief Executive Tim Hockey will leave the company in February.

Whirlpool Raises Profit Forecast While Controlling Costs

Whirlpool raised its profit outlook for the year, saying it was better controlling costs and continuing to benefit from the higher prices it is charging for appliances.