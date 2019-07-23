Apple in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Business

Apple is in advanced talks to buy Intel's smartphone-modem chip business, a move that would jump-start the iPhone maker's push to take control of developing the critical components powering its devices.

Coca-Cola to Sell Its First Alcoholic Drink Nationwide in Japan

Coca-Cola plans to sell an alcoholic, lemon-flavored fizzy drink nationwide in Japan, following what it says was a successful test of the 133-year-old company's first cocktail.

Stanley Black & Decker 2Q Earnings, Sales Rise

The New Britain, Conn.-based tools maker posted a profit of $357.4 million, or $2.37 a share, up from $293.4 million, or $1.93 a share, a year ago but short of the $2.39 expected by analysts.

Daimler, Bosch Get OK For Driverless Valet Pilot Project

Daimler and Robert Bosch have received a special permit from German authorities for a driverless parking system that doesn't require human supervision.

Trump Touts Tech Industry Support for Huawei Exemptions

President Trump agreed to grant timely licensing decisions to U.S. technology companies that want to continue lucrative sales to Huawei Technologies, as the administration seeks to restart trade talks with China.

BC Partners Nears Deal to Buy Security-Services Company Garda World

Private-equity firm BC Partners is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in Garda World Security, the largest privately owned security-services company in the world.

AutoNation Abruptly Names New CEO

The car-dealership chain promoted finance chief Cheryl Miller, succeeding company outsider Carl Liebert, who became CEO in March.

TD Ameritrade Begins Search for New CEO

Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding said Chief Executive Tim Hockey will leave the company in February.

UBS Posts Forecast-Beating Profit but Warns on Geopolitical Tensions

Swiss banking giant UBS posted its highest second-quarter net profit in almost a decade, helped by the better-than-expected performance of its investment bank unit and gains in its personal-and-corporate-banking business.

Continental Warns on Earnings as Global Car Production Slumps

Continental cut its earnings and sales guidance, making it the latest in a slew of auto makers and suppliers to issue profit warnings as they struggle with slowing demand in China and Europe.