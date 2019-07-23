Apple's and Intel's No-Brainer Deal

Apple buying Intel's modem-chip business would be good for both-and bad for Qualcomm.

Flaw in Facebook's Messenger Kids Exposed Children to Unauthorized Chats

A technical error allowed children on a Facebook messaging app to interact with users who weren't approved by their parents, the latest misstep that further mars the company's record on privacy and security.

Coca-Cola Sales Boosted by Soda Gains, Coffee Push

Coca-Cola's quarterly profit and sales rose, boosted by higher demand for its namesake soft drinks and the introduction of coffee, energy drinks and other products.

United Technologies Defends Raytheon Deal

United Technologies executives defended their deal-making strategy and slightly raised their 2019 outlook as strength in its aerospace business outshined other businesses in the second quarter.

Occidental Could Leave Sour Aftertaste for Buffett's Deal Money

Warren Buffett may like to keep his mergers friendly, but his money is certainly kicking up a fuss.

Brunswick Cuts Costs to Streamline Marine Businesses

Brunswick said it would cut 9% of workforce in its boat and marine-engine businesses as the company aims to streamline its operations.

Kimberly-Clark Raises Full-Year Outlook as Organic Sales Grow

Kimberly-Clark raised its top- and bottom-line outlook for the full year to reflect strong profit and organic sales results in the latest quarter and an improving commodity environment.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Forecast for Motorcycle Shipments

Harley-Davidson cut it forecasts for motorcycle shipments this year and reported weaker sales and profit in the second quarter.

Daimler Deepens Ties With China in New Deal

China's state-owned Beijing Automotive Group has acquired a stake of 2.48% in Daimler with an option to raise it to 5%, bringing Chinese ownership of one of Germany's flagship companies to around 15%.

Travelers Posts Higher Profit

Travelers Cos.' earnings rose in the latest quarter as the insurance company reported lower catastrophe losses and higher net investment income.