News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/23/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
WeWork Aims to Go Public in September, Sooner Than Expected

The office-space company boosted a loan facility in the hopes it will pave the way for the listing. 

 
Facebook Expected to Settle SEC Claims of Inadequate Disclosures Over Privacy Practices

The SEC is expected to announce a settlement with Facebook on Wednesday related to claims it inadequately disclosed risks involving its privacy practices. 

 
Justice Department to Open Broad, New Antitrust Review of Big Tech Companies

The Justice Department is opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition, according to department officials. 

 
Microsoft's Focus on Big Customers Propels Cloud Sales

Microsoft's bet on delivering business software over the internet is paying off, thanks to the tech giant's ability to understand the needs of its corporate customers and help them adjust to a rapidly changing market. 

 
Baupost Pitches PG&E Restructuring Plan, Challenging Bondholders

A group of insurance companies and hedge fund Baupost Group want to end PG&E's exclusive control over its bankruptcy, floating a restructuring strategy to compete with proposals from hedge-fund bondholders. 

 
Chipotle's Sales Rise Following Price Increases

The fast-casual chain is selling more burritos even at higher prices, with Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol saying the results reflected better restaurant operations and marketing, along with a focus on digital sales. 

 
UPS to Start 7-Day Delivery

United Parcel Service will next year start delivering packages on Sundays, following the move of FedEx as the two work to meet the demands of online shopping. 

 
Visa Beats Projections on Higher Card Spending

Visa reported strong financial results on the back of higher card spending, as the company touted its push into the financial-technology sector, including its possible role in Facebook's Libra project. 

 
Snap Posts Record User Growth

Snap reported its strongest user growth as a public company and accelerating revenue, signs that long-awaited Snapchat app improvements and a leadership overhaul are translating into gains for the business. 

 
American Express to Refund $1.6 Million After Forex Probe

American Express is terminating foreign-exchange employees and refunding money to nearly 200 customers after it found salespeople misrepresented pricing.

