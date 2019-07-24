Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Deutsche Bank's Second-Quarter Charge Is Bigger Than Expected

Deutsche Bank reported a loss of more than $3.5 billion in the second quarter, reflecting the pain of a large restructuring charge that wiped out what would have been a modest profit. 

 
Justice Department to Open Broad, New Antitrust Review of Big Tech Companies

The Justice Department is opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition, according to department officials. 

 
One-Off Costs Drag Daimler to a Loss

Daimler said it swung to a loss in the second-quarter, hit by costs from investigations into its diesel cars and provisions for a recall of Takata air bags. 

 
Facebook Expected to Settle SEC Claims of Inadequate Disclosures Over Privacy Practices

The SEC is expected to announce a settlement with Facebook on Wednesday related to claims it inadequately disclosed risks involving its privacy practices. 

 
WeWork Aims to Go Public in September, Sooner Than Expected

The office-space company boosted a loan facility in the hopes it will pave the way for the listing. 

 
Microsoft's Focus on Big Customers Propels Cloud Sales

Microsoft's bet on delivering business software over the internet is paying off, thanks to the tech giant's ability to understand the needs of its corporate customers and help them adjust to a rapidly changing market. 

 
Baupost Pitches PG&E Restructuring Plan, Challenging Bondholders

A group of insurance companies and hedge fund Baupost Group want to end PG&E's exclusive control over its bankruptcy, floating a restructuring strategy to compete with proposals from hedge-fund bondholders. 

 
Chipotle's Sales Rise Following Price Increases

The fast-casual chain is selling more burritos even at higher prices, with Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol saying the results reflected better restaurant operations and marketing, along with a focus on digital sales. 

 
UPS to Start 7-Day Delivery

United Parcel Service will next year start delivering packages on Sundays, following the move of FedEx as the two work to meet the demands of online shopping. 

 
Visa Beats Projections on Higher Card Spending

Visa reported strong financial results on the back of higher card spending, as the company touted its push into the financial-technology sector, including its possible role in Facebook's Libra project.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aEXCLUSIVE : Bearing brunt of trade war, Singapore chipmakers cut jobs
RE
08:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:10aGLYNN'S TAKE : More Stimulus to Lift Australia's Economy Is Unavoidable
DJ
08:08aJapan-South Korea tussle over disputed islands spreads to Olympics, again
RE
08:07aChina's ByteDance ventures into AI-generated music with Jukedeck deal
RE
08:06aDeutsche Telekom sets meeting as T-Mobile, Sprint deal nears approval- report
RE
08:02aAsia stocks stay judgement on trade talks, euro pressured
RE
07:56aIQE starts production for second major customer at Newport plant
RE
07:53aAsia stocks stay judgment on trade talks, euro pressured
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : second quarter hammered by one-off, diesel charges
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : South Korea asks Japan not to drop it from smooth-trade list

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group