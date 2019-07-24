Log in
07/24/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Facebook Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in FTC Settlement

Facebook agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine and better police its data-privacy practices to settle a long-running federal investigation that has damaged the company's standing with consumers and clouded its future. 

 
GM's Driverless-Car Unit Cruise Delays Robot-Taxi Service

General Motors' driverless-car business, Cruise, will delay the roll out of an autonomous ride-hailing service scheduled for late this year, underscoring the difficulty of safely deploying robotic vehicles on public roads. 

 
Boeing Posts Biggest-Ever Quarterly Loss on MAX Charge

Boeing reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss after taking an initial $7 billion hit on the grounding and slowed production of the 737 MAX jetliner. 

 
Dunkin' Offering Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage

Dunkin' Brands said it is adding plant-based sausages from Beyond Meat to the menu at its restaurant chain in the U.S. 

 
Costs Weigh On Caterpillar's Profit

Caterpillar reported lower sales in China and higher costs related to tariffs and labor, as the machinery giant steers through a tricky moment in the global economy. 

 
U.S. Poised to Approve Merger of T-Mobile, Sprint

The Justice Department is poised to approve T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint under a divestiture plan that would equip satellite-TV operator Dish Network with the building blocks for a new wireless network. 

 
Tesla Expected to Cut Losses in Second Quarter: What to Watch

Tesla is expected to release second-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday. Here's what you need to know. 

 
UPS Reports Higher Profit

United Parcel Service posted higher profit in the second quarter as revenue rose. 

 
Freeport-McMoRan Swings to Loss in 2Q

The Phoenix-based mining company suffered a loss of $72 million, or 5 cents a share, down from a profit of $869 million, or 59 cents a share, a year earlier. 

 
Cord-Cutting Hits AT&T Again While Wireless, Media Grow

AT&T lost nearly one million pay-TV customers in the second quarter as cord cutting continued, while the company's wireless and media businesses helped to offset the losses.

