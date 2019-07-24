SoftBank to Greenlight $40 Billion Investment in Second Vision Fund

SoftBank has been raising cash for the sequel to its $100 billion Vision Fund.

Allergan Recalls Breast Implants After FDA Cites Lymphoma Link

Allergan recalled certain textured breast implants from the market after U.S. health regulators said there was an increase in cases of a rare type of cancer and deaths among women receiving the implants.

LVMH Beats Expectations on Second-Quarter Sales, Says Earnings Grew

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton beat expectations on its second-quarter sales and said that its earnings grew strongly during the first half of the year.

Anthem Shares Fall Following Earnings Results

The company's Medicaid business pushed a key spending metric higher than expected.

Facebook Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in FTC Settlement

Facebook agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine and better police its data-privacy practices to settle a long-running federal investigation that has damaged the company's standing with consumers and clouded its future.

U.S. Poised to Approve Merger of T-Mobile, Sprint

The Justice Department is poised to approve T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint under a divestiture plan that would equip satellite-TV operator Dish Network with the building blocks for a new wireless network.

Tupperware Shares Fall Sharply as Chinese Economy Cools

Tupperware Brands is grappling with a consumer pullback in key overseas markets and struggling to hold on to the most active dealers of its products around the world.

DoorDash to Change Pay Model for Delivery Workers After Criticism

DoorDash plans to change its compensation structure for delivery workers after facing criticism for applying customer tips toward workers' guaranteed minimum payments.

Boeing Might Halt MAX Production if Grounding Drags On

Boeing said it might slow or halt production of its 737 MAX jetliner if regulators don't approve its return to service by the end of this year. The warning came as the company reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss.

Treasury Secretary Finds No Security Concerns With Google Work in China

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and President Trump have found no national-security concerns about work Google is doing in China, a rebuke of claims made by billionaire Peter Thiel.