Two Uber Board Members Step Down

Two Uber Technologies directors-including entrepreneur Arianna Huffington-are resigning from the ride-hailing company's board, the company said.

L Brands Board Opens Probe of Jeffrey Epstein's Role at Company

L Brands said its board of directors has hired an outside law firm to conduct a review of financier Jeffrey Epstein's role at the retail company.

PayPal Scales Back Outlook, Spooking Investors

Shares fell more than 6% in aftermarket trading after the financial-technology company said delays in product integrations, as well as other factors, would cause its full-year revenue to be lower than it had previously predicted.

Tesla Loses Money but Stresses Growth

Tesla reported a second-quarter loss that fell far below Wall Street's expectations even as the electric-car maker stuck to a closely watched commitment to boost vehicle sales at least 47% this year. Shares dropped in after-hours trading.

Facebook Posts Strong Earnings, Revenue Growth

Facebook pushed past a record-setting privacy fine in the second quarter to post strong earnings and revenue of $16.9 billion, up 28% from a year ago.

Ford Results Disappoint, but It Stands by Profit Outlook

Ford posted flat second-quarter operating income and a disappointing earnings outlook, but stood by a forecast for improved profitability this year as it begins to reverse steep losses overseas.

Tenet Healthcare to Spin Off Conifer Unit

Tenet Healthcare said it would pursue a tax-free spinoff of its majority-owned Conifer Health Solutions unit into a separate, publicly traded company after efforts to sell the health-care operations management business failed to yield a sufficient offer.

SoftBank Looks to Goldman, Apple for Sequel to $100 Billion Vision Fund

SoftBank is expected to invest $40 billion into its new technology megafund after securing backing.

Allergan Recalls Breast Implants After FDA Cites Lymphoma Link

Allergan recalled certain textured breast implants from the market after U.S. health regulators said there was an increase in cases of a rare type of cancer and deaths among women receiving the implants.

Louis Vuitton's Owner Is a Well-Rounded Traveler

Investors are focused on whether demand for designer goods will hold up in Asia. But the world's biggest luxury company looks surprisingly robust in every region.