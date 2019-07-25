Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/25/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Budweiser Maker Loses More Ground in U.S.

AB InBev sold more beer at higher prices globally in the second quarter, but its struggles persisted in the U.S. where drinkers continue to shun its flagship Budweiser and Bud Light brands. 

 
Volkswagen Upbeat As Earnings Rise

Volkswagen backed its guidance after posting a 30% jump in second-quarter earnings, ahead of expectations. 

 
Anglo American Plans $1B Buyback

Anglo American posted a 6.5% rise in net profit for the first half of 2019 as a strong showing from its iron-ore businesses offset declines in its diamond and coal units, and declared a buyback worth $1 billion. 

 
Toyota Seeks Tech Strength With Investment in Didi Chuxing

Toyota will invest $600 million in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, in the Japanese auto maker's latest push to expand its technology portfolio. 

 
Roche Raises Sales Forecast After Strong First-Half

Swiss pharma giant Roche raised its sales outlook for the year after reporting strong interim results. 

 
Nokia Backs Guidance as 5G Network Sales Rise

Nokia backed its full-year guidance after seeing higher sales of its key network equipment in the second-quarter as demand for fifth-generation network gear continued to ramp up. 

 
Samsung to Launch Foldable-Screen Phone in September

Samsung Electronics will start selling its foldable-screen smartphone by September, following a delayed rollout earlier this year after tech reviewers found structural flaws. 

 
Two Uber Board Members Step Down

Two Uber Technologies directors-including entrepreneur Arianna Huffington-are resigning from the ride-hailing company's board, the company said. 

 
L Brands Board Opens Probe of Jeffrey Epstein's Role at Company

L Brands said its board of directors has hired an outside law firm to conduct a review of financier Jeffrey Epstein's role at the retail company. 

 
PayPal Scales Back Outlook, Spooking Investors

Shares fell more than 6% in aftermarket trading after the financial-technology company said delays in product integrations, as well as other factors, would cause its full-year revenue to be lower than it had previously predicted.

