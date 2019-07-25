Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/25/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Amazon's New York Office Hunt Includes Lord & Taylor Building

After abandoning plans to build a new campus in Long Island City, Queens, Amazon is continuing to hunt for New York City office space, and has held talks to lease the building that formerly housed Lord & Taylor's flagship store. 

 
Auto Makers Agree to Stricter California Tailpipe-Emissions Standards

Four major auto makers say they have agreed with California to voluntarily meet stricter tailpipe-emissions standards than are being proposed by the Trump administration, a move that could pressure the White House to compromise on easing regulations. 

 
Tesla Shares, Bonds Lose Steam

Carmaker's shares and debt are facing fresh pressure Thursday after its earnings report, as investors fear the company's growth is slowing sharply. 

 
KKR's Earnings Fall; Assets Rise

KKR's earnings declined in the second quarter, but the portion of earnings that could be returned to shareholders exceeded Wall Street's expectations. 

 
Southwest Hastens Exit From Newark as MAX Grounding Effects Spread

Southwest Airlines is pulling out of Newark Airport this fall as it addresses capacity constraints due to the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX. 

 
Two Health-Tech Companies Join  IPO Parade With Strong Debuts

Livongo and Health Catalyst, two rare health-technology firms joining the march of billion-dollar companies into the public markets, jumped in their trading debuts Thursday. 

 
Hershey to Raise Chocolate Bar Prices

Hershey is raising prices on chocolate bars and other wrapped candies, the first increase the company has implemented on some of its signature products in more than five years. 

 
Boeing Drops Out of Giant Pentagon Program to Replace Nuclear Missiles

Boeing said it wouldn't bid on a program to replace the nation's land-based nuclear missiles, a potential opportunity valued at more than $60 billion. 

 
Dow Reports Drop in Profit, Lowers Capital-Expenditure Guidance

Dow posted lower net sales and profit, and the company lowered its guidance for capital expenditures by $500 million, citing global uncertainty. 

 
Raytheon Boosts 2019 Outlook

Raytheon said export sales helped drive record bookings as it joined U.S. defense peers in boosting full-year profit guidance.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -3.73% 347.9011 Delayed Quote.15.68%
RAYTHEON 4.37% 192.18 Delayed Quote.18.24%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.82% 55.13 Delayed Quote.17.73%
TESLA INC. -13.29% 229.77 Delayed Quote.-20.41%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY 1.79% 149.35 Delayed Quote.36.93%
