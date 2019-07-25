Schwab to Buy USAA Investment Company Assets

Charles Schwab said it would acquire assets of USAA's investment management company for $1.8 billion. The firm is moving further into wealth management as it expands beyond its roots as a discount broker.

Amazon's Streak of Record Profit Ends

The online retailer's second-quarter profit rose 3.6% from a year ago to $2.63 billion after more than doubling last quarter. Amazon had posted its best-ever profit the previous four quarters.

Google Posts Strong Profits as Hazards Mount

Google became the latest technology titan to shake off new threats, posting strong earnings as an impending antitrust investigation threatens to choke the search giant's online-advertising spigot.

Google, Amazon Had Different Bars to Clear

Both companies reported accelerating growth Thursday afternoon, but only Google headed into its second quarter report with nowhere to go but up.

Justice Department in Talks With States to Win Support for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

The Justice Department is pushing state officials to support a planned settlement that would allow T-Mobile US and Sprint to merge by selling assets to Dish Network.

Starbucks Boosts Sales With Help From New Drinks, Store Upgrades

The world's largest coffee chain said sales rose in its key U.S. and China markets, thanks to new drinks and upgrades to the company's stores and digital-ordering platforms.

Jeweler Alex & Ani Fights $50 Million Bank of America Default

Alex & Ani is fighting Bank of America's claim that the jewelry retailer defaulted on a $50 million credit facility, filing a lawsuit accusing the lender of gender discrimination.

Morgan Stanley Poaches UBS Health-Care Banker Jim Forbes

Morgan Stanley has hired longtime health-care investment banker Jim Forbes away from UBS Group, as deal activity in the sector booms.

Mortgage Insurer MGIC Investment Promotes CFO to Top Job

MGIC Investment Corp. elevated its finance chief to the role of chief executive, highlighting the mortgage insurer's preference for internal candidates in the top seat.

Intel Agrees to Sell Smartphone-Chip Assets to Apple

Intel said it would sell a majority of its smartphone-modem chip business to Apple for $1 billion, as the chip maker reported lower profit and sales for its latest quarter.