News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/26/2019 | 03:16am EDT
SoftBank Rolls Out Second Tech Megafund

SoftBank Group said it would start a second technology megafund and has secured $108 billion in commitments from investors including Apple, Japanese banks, Taiwanese investors and Kazakhstan's sovereign-wealth fund. 

 
Brazil's Nubank to Be Valued at More Than $10 Billion in New Financing Round

Growth-stage venture firm TCV is expected to lead the $400 million round, the people said. The funding, which highlights increasing investor interest in Latin American technology companies, would make Nubank the most highly valued private technology company in Latin America, according to PitchBook Data Inc. 

 
Roundup Verdict Cut From $2 Billion to $86.7 Million

Bayer succeeded in getting a third large trial verdict substantially reduced in litigation over the safety of its Roundup weedkiller. 

 
Nestle Profit Slips

Nestle reported a slight drop in first half net profit to CHF5 billion but confirmed its 2019 guidance, providing more precise targets for its top line and margin growth. 

 
Vodafone to Separate Tower Unit, Mulls IPO

Vodafone said it will separate its European tower infrastructure business and consider listing it in an initial public offering, as it posted a 2.3% fall in first-quarter revenue. 

 
Renault Cuts Outlook as Nissan Losses Drag on Profits

Renault on Friday reported a drop in first-half net profit, hit by lower sales and a decline in the payout from its alliance partner Nissan Motor. 

 
Schwab to Buy USAA Investment Company Assets

Charles Schwab said it would acquire assets of USAA's investment management company for $1.8 billion. The firm is moving further into wealth management as it expands beyond its roots as a discount broker. 

 
Amazon's Streak of Record Profit Ends

The online retailer's second-quarter profit rose 3.6% from a year ago to $2.63 billion after more than doubling last quarter. Amazon had posted its best-ever profit the previous four quarters. 

 
Australia Set to Regulate Tech Giants After Regulator Urges Reform

The Australian government wants to address concerns about the way tech firms such as Facebook and Alphabet handle the private data of consumers and wield their market power. 

 
Google Posts Strong Profits as Hazards Mount

Google became the latest technology titan to shake off new threats, posting strong earnings as an impending antitrust investigation threatens to choke the search giant's online-advertising spigot.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.33% 1135.94 Delayed Quote.8.71%
APPLE -0.79% 207.02 Delayed Quote.31.24%
BAYER AG 1.18% 59.86 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE) -0.47% 44.07 Delayed Quote.6.62%
FACEBOOK -1.93% 200.71 Delayed Quote.53.11%
NESTLÉ S.A. 1.80% 104.02 Delayed Quote.28.12%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.05% 766 End-of-day quote.-10.52%
RENAULT -0.84% 52.05 Real-time Quote.-4.14%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.80% 5604 End-of-day quote.-20.00%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 7.27% 141.68 Delayed Quote.-13.67%
