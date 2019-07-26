Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/26/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Santander's Tussle With Jilted CEO Hire Intensifies

A disagreement between Banco Santander's executive chairman Ana Botín and high-profile investment banker Andrea Orcel over the bank's U-turn on his appointment as its chief executive is escalating as it reaches court, with each side accusing the other of acting in bad faith. 

 
Twitter's Costs Rise, but More Users Flock to Platform

Twitter posted solid user and revenue growth in its latest quarter, signs that investments to improve civility on its social network and show users more relevant content are working. 

 
Icahn Looks to Occidental's Ex-CEO for Help in Fight With Company

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub is eager to move forward following her $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum. But first she has to deal with Carl Icahn, who is trying to bring her predecessor back into the boardroom. 

 
Upgraded Stores Boost McDonald's Sales

McDonald's said sales grew world-wide in its latest quarter after the burger giant made improvements at its stores and implemented new digital-ordering capabilities. 

 
Mining Industry's $34 Billion Question Answered: Indian Tycoon Isn't Buying Anglo American

Volcan Investments will sell its roughly 20% stake in Anglo American, ending two years of speculation over whether the mining giant's biggest investor would eventually make a bid for the entire company. 

 
Charter's Profit, Revenue Increase But Miss Expectations

Net income was $314 million, up 15% from the comparable quarter a year prior. 

 
Pet-Care Sales Feed Nestlé Growth

Nestlé reported higher first-half sales, buoyed by strong growth in the U.S., where pet owners drove up sales of the food giant's Purina brand. 

 
SoftBank Rolls Out Second, Even Bigger Tech Megafund

SoftBank will start a second technology megafund, having secured $108 billion in commitments from investors including Apple, Japanese banks, Taiwanese investors and Kazakhstan's sovereign-wealth fund. 

 
Facebook and Google Algorithms Are Secret-but Australia Plans to Change That

Tech giants Facebook and Alphabet's Google could have their secretive algorithms policed by a beefed-up watchdog, under what Australia describes as world-first limits to the power that they wield over news and advertising markets. 

 
Weyerhaeuser 2Q Profit Beat Expectations

The Seattle forest-products company's second-quarter net income fell to $128 million, or 17 cents share, from $317 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 10.42% 1254.82 Delayed Quote.8.71%
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.19% 73.6 Delayed Quote.67.97%
ANGLO AMERICAN -4.07% 2098 Delayed Quote.25.13%
APPLE 0.59% 208.38 Delayed Quote.31.24%
FACEBOOK -1.23% 198.146 Delayed Quote.53.11%
GK GOH HOLDING LTD -1.16% 0.85 End-of-day quote.-5.56%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP 1.22% 77.7363 Delayed Quote.34.55%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.05% 51.6546 Delayed Quote.-15.20%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.03% 340 End-of-day quote.3.31%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.80% 5604 End-of-day quote.-20.00%
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY 3.51% 25.945 Delayed Quote.16.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aChina's Wanda Sports raises $190.4 million in downsized IPO
RE
11:45aCloud company Datadog hires banks for IPO - sources
RE
11:43aIMF says launches 'open, merit-based' search for new leader
RE
11:42aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Even if Fed cut is a given, Powell seen as wild card for stock market
RE
11:40aFitch affirms South Africa credit rating but downgrades outlook
RE
11:40aSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Advocate for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Comments on Slowing GDP Growth
PU
11:39aEuropean panel okays GW Pharma cannabis drug for epilepsy
RE
11:38aGW Pharma cannabis drug wins European panel OK
RE
11:37aN.Y. Fed model raises U.S. third quarter GDP view above 2%
RE
11:33aU.S. Department of Justice approves T-Mobile, Sprint tie-up
RE
