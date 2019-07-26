Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/26/2019
3M Probes Potential FCPA Violations in China

3M Co. said it was conducting an internal investigation into possible violations of federal anticorruption laws after discovering suspect travel and record-keeping by its marketing employees in China. 

 
Amazon Opens Streaming TV Ad Sales to Outside Buying Tools

Amazon.com Inc. is letting its advertisers use external ad-buying tools for a portion of its inventory instead of going directly through the company. 

 
Trump Vows Apple Won't Get Exemptions from Tariffs

President Trump said his administration won't give Apple Inc. waivers from tariffs for Mac Pro-computer parts made in China, saying the only way the tech giant can avoid trade penalties is to make them in the U.S. 

 
Japanese Online Retailer Seeks U.S. Bank Charter

Japanese online merchant Rakuten Inc. wants to open a bank in Utah to offer loans, credit cards and other financial services to customers of its existing U.S. cashback-shopping business. 

 
Intel Chips Away at Its Distractions

Selling the modem business to Apple should let Intel focus on its more-formidable problems. 

 
Dish Cuts Off Disney-Owned Regional Sports Networks

Dish Network has stopped carrying 22 regional sports networks owned by the Walt Disney, the result of a contract dispute. 

 
AbbVie's Adjusted Earnings Beat Expectations

AbbVie posted adjusted earnings of $2.26 a share, beating analysts' estimates of $2.21 a share, and it raised its expectations for adjusted earnings for the year. 

 
U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela

The Trump administration extended a license to let Chevron remain in Venezuela until October, siding with officials who argued its absence would put U.S. companies at a disadvantage. 

 
Justice Department Approves Merger of T-Mobile, Sprint

The Justice Department approved T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint after the companies agreed to create a new wireless carrier by selling assets to satellite-TV provider Dish Network. 

 
Santander's Tussle With Jilted CEO Hire Intensifies

A disagreement between Banco Santander's executive chairman Ana Botín and high-profile investment banker Andrea Orcel over the bank's U-turn on his appointment as its chief executive is escalating as it reaches court, with each side accusing the other of acting in bad faith.

