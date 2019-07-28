Pfizer Nears Deal to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan

Pfizer is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with generic drugmaker Mylan, in a deal that would create a giant global seller of lower-priced medicines.

London Stock Exchange Eyes $15 Billion Bet for Refinitiv

The London Stock Exchange is in talks to buy financial-information business Refinitiv for almost $15 billion, in a deal that would help the exchange operator expand its business as a data provider.

The Time Is Right for a Universal Music Deal

French media conglomerate Vivendi would be wise to sell a stake in the world's largest music company while growth is so strong.

Tarantino Scores Career-Best Opening Weekend With 'Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino never stood a chance of usurping the family-friendly "The Lion King" from atop the box office, but with his latest film, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," the director won his best opening weekend on record.

3M Probes Potential FCPA Violations in China

3M Co. said it was conducting an internal investigation into possible violations of federal anticorruption laws after discovering suspect travel and record-keeping by its marketing employees in China.

Amazon Opens Streaming TV Ad Sales to Outside Buying Tools

Amazon.com Inc. is letting its advertisers use external ad-buying tools for a portion of its inventory instead of going directly through the company.

Trump Vows Apple Won't Get Exemptions from Tariffs

President Trump said his administration won't give Apple Inc. waivers from tariffs for Mac Pro-computer parts made in China, saying the only way the tech giant can avoid trade penalties is to make them in the U.S.

Japanese Online Retailer Seeks U.S. Bank Charter

Japanese online merchant Rakuten Inc. wants to open a bank in Utah to offer loans, credit cards and other financial services to customers of its existing U.S. cashback-shopping business.

Intel Chips Away at Its Distractions

Selling the modem business to Apple should let Intel focus on its more-formidable problems.

Dish Cuts Off Disney-Owned Regional Sports Networks

Dish Network has stopped carrying 22 regional sports networks owned by the Walt Disney, the result of a contract dispute.