News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/28/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Boeing MAX Pain Spans Globe, Hurting Carriers' Profit and Growth

Months after the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX, the absence of the best-selling passenger jet is hitting profits, crimping growth and throwing services schedules into disarray at airlines around the world. 

 
Pfizer Nears Deal to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan

Pfizer is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with generic drugmaker Mylan, in a deal that would create a giant global seller of lower-priced medicines. 

 
Vice Media in Talks to Buy Refinery29

Vice Media is in talks to buy women-focused publisher Refinery29, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would unite two of the largest venture-backed media companies in the U.S. 

 
London Stock Exchange Eyes $15 Billion Bet for Refinitiv

The London Stock Exchange is in talks to buy financial-information business Refinitiv for almost $15 billion, in a deal that would help the exchange operator expand its business as a data provider. 

 
The Time Is Right for a Universal Music Deal

French media conglomerate Vivendi would be wise to sell a stake in the world's largest music company while growth is so strong. 

 
'The Minivan Is Out of Style'; Sales Fade as SUVs Gain Traction

Consumer demand for the minivan is fading, a casualty of the sport-utility vehicle boom and auto makers' inability to shake the "soccer mom" image. 

 
Store Brands Cut Into Big Food

Store-branded products, from cheese to canned tomatoes, are eating away at sales of big packaged-food brands, putting more pressure on food giants as they struggle to keep up with changing consumer tastes. 

 
Tarantino Scores Career-Best Opening Weekend With 'Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino never stood a chance of usurping the family-friendly "The Lion King" from atop the box office, but with his latest film, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," the director won his best opening weekend on record. 

 
Walmart's Semi-Secret Effort to Become Internet-Cool

The explosion of influencer-approved, online-only brands has led even the largest companies to attempt all kinds of experiments. 

 
3M Probes Potential FCPA Violations in China

3M Co. said it was conducting an internal investigation into possible violations of federal anticorruption laws after discovering suspect travel and record-keeping by its marketing employees in China.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -2.33% 173.98 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.89% 345 Delayed Quote.6.98%
BOLLORÉ 2.24% 4.014 Real-time Quote.14.69%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 1.818 End-of-day quote.31.83%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.82% 5672 Delayed Quote.39.64%
MYLAN NV 0.11% 18.46 Delayed Quote.-32.63%
PFIZER 0.98% 43.09 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.14% 3169.65 End-of-day quote.11.20%
VIVENDI 6.03% 26.19 Real-time Quote.23.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aOil falls after 'constructive' talks on Iran's nuclear deal
RE
12:05aSE Asia Stock - Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
07/28TAIWAN SEEN STILL GROWING IN SECOND QUARTER DESPITE GLOBAL TECH SLOWDOWN : Reuters Poll
RE
07/28China says to launch anti-subsidy probe into some imported U.S. chemical products
RE
07/28U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
RE
07/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Trade Talks
DJ
07/28ABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Motor vehicle registrations slow down (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
