News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/29/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Boeing MAX Pain Spans Globe, Hurting Carriers' Profit and Growth

Months after the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX, the absence of the best-selling passenger jet is hitting profits, crimping growth and throwing services schedules into disarray at airlines around the world. 

 
Indonesian Travel Startup Seeks to Raise Funds Valuing It at $4.5 Billion

Traveloka, one of the largest online travel companies in Southeast Asia, is looking to raise $500 million in its latest funding round. 

 
London Stock Exchange Eyes $15 Billion Bet for Refinitiv

The London Stock Exchange is in talks to buy financial-information business Refinitiv for almost $15 billion, in a deal that would help the exchange operator expand its business as a data provider. 

 
Ryanair's Profits Hit by Lower Fares, Higher Costs

Ryanair reported a 21% fall in first-quarter net profit due to lower fares and higher costs, but it backed its full-year guidance. 

 
Pfizer Nears Deal to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan

Pfizer is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with generic drugmaker Mylan, in a deal that would create a giant global seller of lower-priced medicines. 

 
Vice Media in Talks to Buy Refinery29

Vice Media is in talks to buy women-focused publisher Refinery29, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would unite two of the largest venture-backed media companies in the U.S. 

 
The Time Is Right for a Universal Music Deal

French media conglomerate Vivendi would be wise to sell a stake in the world's largest music company while growth is so strong. 

 
'The Minivan Is Out of Style'; Sales Fade as SUVs Gain Traction

Consumer demand for the minivan is fading, a casualty of the sport-utility vehicle boom and auto makers' inability to shake the "soccer mom" image. 

 
Store Brands Cut Into Big Food

Store-branded products, from cheese to canned tomatoes, are eating away at sales of big packaged-food brands, putting more pressure on food giants as they struggle to keep up with changing consumer tastes. 

 
Tarantino Scores Career-Best Opening Weekend With 'Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino never stood a chance of usurping the family-friendly "The Lion King" from atop the box office, but with his latest film, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," the director won his best opening weekend on record.

BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.89% 345 End-of-day quote.6.98%
BOLLORÉ 0.55% 4.036 End-of-day quote.14.69%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 1.818 End-of-day quote.31.83%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 13.29% 6426 End-of-day quote.39.64%
MYLAN NV 0.11% 18.46 End-of-day quote.-32.63%
PFIZER 0.98% 43.09 End-of-day quote.-1.28%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.14% 3169.65 End-of-day quote.11.05%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 2.64% 10.285 End-of-day quote.-6.79%
VIVENDI -1.15% 25.89 End-of-day quote.23.07%
