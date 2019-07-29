Boeing MAX Pain Spans Globe, Hurting Carriers' Profit and Growth

Months after the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX, the absence of the best-selling passenger jet is hitting profits, crimping growth and throwing services schedules into disarray at airlines around the world.

Indonesian Travel Startup Seeks to Raise Funds Valuing It at $4.5 Billion

Traveloka, one of the largest online travel companies in Southeast Asia, is looking to raise $500 million in its latest funding round.

London Stock Exchange Eyes $15 Billion Bet for Refinitiv

The London Stock Exchange is in talks to buy financial-information business Refinitiv for almost $15 billion, in a deal that would help the exchange operator expand its business as a data provider.

Ryanair's Profits Hit by Lower Fares, Higher Costs

Ryanair reported a 21% fall in first-quarter net profit due to lower fares and higher costs, but it backed its full-year guidance.

Pfizer Nears Deal to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan

Pfizer is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with generic drugmaker Mylan, in a deal that would create a giant global seller of lower-priced medicines.

Vice Media in Talks to Buy Refinery29

Vice Media is in talks to buy women-focused publisher Refinery29, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would unite two of the largest venture-backed media companies in the U.S.

The Time Is Right for a Universal Music Deal

French media conglomerate Vivendi would be wise to sell a stake in the world's largest music company while growth is so strong.

'The Minivan Is Out of Style'; Sales Fade as SUVs Gain Traction

Consumer demand for the minivan is fading, a casualty of the sport-utility vehicle boom and auto makers' inability to shake the "soccer mom" image.

Store Brands Cut Into Big Food

Store-branded products, from cheese to canned tomatoes, are eating away at sales of big packaged-food brands, putting more pressure on food giants as they struggle to keep up with changing consumer tastes.

Tarantino Scores Career-Best Opening Weekend With 'Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino never stood a chance of usurping the family-friendly "The Lion King" from atop the box office, but with his latest film, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," the director won his best opening weekend on record.