News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/29/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Pfizer to Merge Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan

Pfizer agreed to merge its off-patent drugs business with generic drugmaker Mylan. The companies are betting that combining Pfizer's off-patent business with Mylan will provide a pathway to reignite sales growth. 

 
Delivery Startups Join Forces, Beefing Up for Battle With Uber, Amazon

Two of the largest food-delivery companies in Europe are poised to join forces in a merger worth $11.1 billion, as they seek an edge in the competition against market dominators like Uber Technologies and Amazon.com. 

 
China's Cybersecurity Regulations Rattle U.S. Businesses

Proposed cybersecurity regulations by China are vexing U.S. businesses, who see the rules as new barriers to the Chinese market, and loom as a potential sticking point in coming U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
United Airlines Adds Biometric Clearance for Passengers

United Airlines is taking an equity stake in Clear, a technology company that uses fingerprints and iris scans to verify a traveler's identity at security checks. 

 
Netflix, Amazon May Be Forced to Make More Shows Down Under

Netflix, Amazon and other video-streaming players may be required to produce more Australian content, the latest in a global push to compel tech giants to tailor their local offerings. 

 
Grubhub's Stock May Be Too Hard to Digest

It shouldn't be surprising that there is a food fight in the stock market over Grubhub. While the online food-delivery market continues to grow impressively, so does competition. Investors largely seem confident that food apps will continue to race ahead but they are less sure about which horse to bet on. 

 
Indonesian Travel Startup Seeks to Raise Funds Valuing It at $4.5 Billion

Traveloka, one of the largest online travel companies in Southeast Asia, is looking to raise $500 million in its latest funding round. 

 
Ryanair's Profits Hit by Lower Fares, Higher Costs

Ryanair reported a 21% fall in first-quarter net profit due to lower fares and higher costs, but it backed its full-year guidance. 

 
Vice Media in Talks to Buy Refinery29

Vice Media is in talks to buy women-focused publisher Refinery29, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would unite two of the largest venture-backed media companies in the U.S. 

 
Facebook Watch Draws More Advertisers-Gradually

Advertisers are beginning to direct more money toward Facebook Watch, but the video-viewing platform remains far behind YouTube in revenue and audience.

FACEBOOK -1.31% 197.15 Delayed Quote.52.38%
GRUBHUB INC 3.23% 77.135 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
MYLAN NV 7.80% 19.9901 Delayed Quote.-32.63%
NETFLIX -1.10% 332.19 Delayed Quote.25.45%
PFIZER -2.04% 42.205 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.46% 3154.95 End-of-day quote.11.05%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -1.36% 9.884 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -0.60% 44.24 Delayed Quote.0.00%
11:45aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Southwest Led GDP Growth in the First Quarter of 2019
PU
11:42aSterling tumbles on hard Brexit worries; stocks slip
RE
11:38aSterling tumbles on hard Brexit worries; stocks slip
RE
11:37aSterling tumbles on hard Brexit worries; stocks slip
RE
11:36aOil edges up on prospect of U.S. interest rate cut
RE
11:34aWall Street falls as tech drags; Fed meeting eyed
RE
11:25aCURRENCIES : British Pound Collapses On No-deal Brexit Concerns
DJ
11:24aONE DIRECTION : Brexit-hit pound facing gravity of parity
RE
11:21aTexas Manufacturing Activity Rises in July
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
