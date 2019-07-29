Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/29/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Beyond Meat Boosts Profit Outlook Despite Bigger Loss

Beyond Meat projected an annual profit and bigger sales growth even as the meat replacement maker reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. 

 
Uber Cuts Third of Marketing Staff; Lyft COO Exits

Ride-hailing rivals Uber and Lyft went through separate staff shake-ups, as Uber cut about 400 jobs in its marketing department and Lyft eliminated its chief operating officer role. 

 
Ryanair Warns of Possible Job and Flight Cuts

The Irish discount airline said further delays in the return to service of Boeing's 737 MAX would lead to job cuts and less flying during next year's peak summer travel season. 

 
Venezuela's Citgo Stake Can Be Seized, Appeals Court Says

A U.S. appeals court said Venezuela's stake in U.S.-based oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp. could be seized to satisfy a judgment against the country, a blow to its U.S.-backed opposition government. 

 
Netflix Splurges on Big-Budget Movies

Netflix is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to produce big-budget films as it attempts to shore up its subscriber base and push further into territory once controlled by major Hollywood studios. 

 
Pfizer to Merge Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan

Pfizer agreed to merge its off-patent drugs business with generic drugmaker Mylan. The companies are betting that combining Pfizer's off-patent business with Mylan will provide a pathway to reignite sales growth. 

 
Delivery Startups Join Forces, Beefing Up for Battle With Uber, Amazon

Two of the largest food-delivery companies in Europe are poised to join forces in a merger worth $11.1 billion, as they seek an edge in the competition against market dominators like Uber Technologies and Amazon.com. 

 
China's Cybersecurity Regulations Rattle U.S. Businesses

Proposed cybersecurity regulations by China are vexing U.S. businesses, who see the rules as new barriers to the Chinese market, and loom as a potential sticking point in coming U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
United Airlines Adds Biometric Clearance for Passengers

United Airlines is taking an equity stake in Clear, a technology company that uses fingerprints and iris scans to verify a traveler's identity at security checks. 

 
Netflix, Amazon May Be Forced to Make More Shows Down Under

Netflix, Amazon and other video-streaming players may be required to produce more Australian content, the latest in a global push to compel tech giants to tailor their local offerings.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 142.225 End-of-day quote.-3.44%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 108.625 End-of-day quote.-12.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.09% 63.75 Delayed Quote.16.55%
MYLAN NV 12.57% 20.78 Delayed Quote.-32.63%
NETFLIX -0.92% 332.7 Delayed Quote.25.45%
PFIZER -3.81% 41.45 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.46% 3154.95 End-of-day quote.11.05%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -1.36% 9.884 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -1.44% 43.88 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 1.86% 57.02 Delayed Quote.23.30%
