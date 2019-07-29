Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/29/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Bank of America, First Data End Payments Partnership

Bank of America is disbanding its payment-processing joint venture with First Data, giving the bank more control of its business that focuses on moving money for merchants. 

 
Capital One Reports Data Breach

Capital One says a hacker accessed the personal information for approximately 106 million credit card customers and applicants. 

 
Higher Costs Hold Down Profit at Heineken

Higher costs held down profit in the first half of the year for Heineken, despite the world's second biggest brewer selling more beer globally and launching its nonalcoholic Heineken variant in the U.S. 

 
SoftBank's New Fund Stands to Shake Up Enterprise Tech

SoftBank's $108 billion technology fund will have a big impact on the venture-backed startups helping to develop next-generation enterprise technology, investors say. 

 
Beyond Meat On Track to Deliver Profit This Year

Beyond Meat said sales of its plant-based burgers and sausages continued to surge, though shares dropped after hours on plans to issue more stock. 

 
Uber Cuts Third of Marketing Staff; Lyft COO Exits

Ride-hailing rivals Uber and Lyft went through separate staff shake-ups, as Uber cut about 400 jobs in its marketing department and Lyft eliminated its chief operating officer role. 

 
Mylan CFO Set to Leave as Part of Pfizer Deal

Mylan Chief Financial Officer Ken Parks, who has been in the role since June 2016, will retire from the company upon the close of the transaction that will see Pfizer combine its off-patent drugs business with Mylan. Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch will also depart, the companies said. 

 
Ryanair Warns of Possible Job and Flight Cuts

The Irish discount airline said further delays in the return to service of Boeing's 737 MAX would lead to job cuts and less flying during next year's peak summer travel season. 

 
Venezuela's Citgo Stake Can Be Seized, Appeals Court Says

A U.S. appeals court said Venezuela's stake in U.S.-based oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp. could be seized to satisfy a judgment against the country, a blow to its U.S.-backed opposition government. 

 
Netflix Splurges on Big-Budget Movies

Netflix is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to produce big-budget films as it attempts to shore up its subscriber base and push further into territory once controlled by major Hollywood studios.

BANK OF AMERICA -0.81% 30.52 Delayed Quote.24.88%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.18% 96.92 Delayed Quote.28.22%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 142.225 End-of-day quote.-3.44%
FIRST DATA CORP 8.71% 31.69 Delayed Quote.87.40%
HEINEKEN -6.34% 96.52 Delayed Quote.25.03%
HEINEKEN HOLDING -4.56% 92 Delayed Quote.24.75%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 108.625 End-of-day quote.-12.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 64.04 Delayed Quote.16.55%
MYLAN NV 12.57% 20.78 Delayed Quote.-24.16%
NETFLIX -0.92% 332.7 Delayed Quote.24.30%
PFIZER -3.81% 41.45 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.46% 3154.95 End-of-day quote.11.05%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -1.36% 9.884 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
WTI 0.14% 57.18 Delayed Quote.23.30%
11:52pYen little changed as BOJ holds, spotlight shifts to Fed meeting
RE
11:46pHuawei's China smartphone market share jumps as rivals lose ground - Canalys
RE
11:40pAsia stocks gain ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain
RE
11:39pAsia stocks gain ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain
RE
11:38pBOJ says ready to ease if inflation goal threatened, keeps policy steady
RE
11:37pBOJ says ready to ease if inflation goal threatened, keeps policy steady
RE
11:16pKhazanah, Temasek to sell part of joint Singapore property for about $1.2 billion
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14pBank of Japan keeps policy steady, warns of easing if price goal threatened
RE
