Huawei Shows Resilience in Face of U.S. Blacklisting

Huawei Technologies said its first-half revenue rose 23.2% from a year earlier, as the technology giant appeared to shrug off the impact of a U.S. supplier blacklisting.

Sony 1Q Operating Profit Rises 18%

Sony reported an 18% on-year increase in operating profit for the first quarter, driven by gains in its music, image sensor and financial businesses.

Capital One Breach Affects 106 Million Card Applicants

Capital One said a hacker accessed the personal information for roughly 106 million credit card customers and applicants, one of the largest data breaches of a big bank.

BP Quarterly Earnings Stable as Output Offsets Oil Prices

BP reported flat second-quarter earnings as a 4% rise in oil-and-gas production offset the negative effects of lower oil prices.

Bank of America, First Data End Payments Partnership

Bank of America is disbanding its payment-processing joint venture with First Data, giving the bank more control of its business that focuses on moving money for merchants.

Lufthansa Profit Falls as Short Haul Continues to Drag

Lufthansa said that its second-quarter net profit dropped sharply due to intense price competition on short-haul routes, and confirmed previous cuts to its 2019 guidance.

Bayer Warns on Crop Weakness as Roundup Plaintiffs Rise

Bayer warned that severe weather impacting its crop-science division could strain its ability to hit full-year sales targets, and the number of plaintiffs suing over its Roundup herbicide rose again.

Higher Costs Hold Down Profit at Heineken

Higher costs held down profit in the first half of the year for Heineken, despite the world's second biggest brewer selling more beer globally and launching its nonalcoholic Heineken variant in the U.S.

Real-Estate Brokerage Compass Eyes $6 Billion Valuation in New Round

Existing backers Softbank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority are expected to be the main investors in the financing that would total about $400 million, according to a person familiar with the situation.

SoftBank's New Fund Stands to Shake Up Enterprise Tech

SoftBank's $108 billion technology fund will have a big impact on the venture-backed startups helping to develop next-generation enterprise technology, investors say.