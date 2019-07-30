Facebook's Libra Could Aid Law Enforcement

Facebook executive David Marcus told Congress this month that the proposed cryptocurrency could be a valuable tool, partly because of the vast amounts of information that will be generated about its users.

Huawei Shows Resilience in Face of U.S. Blacklisting

Huawei Technologies said its first-half revenue rose 23% from a year earlier, as the technology giant appeared to shrug off the impact of a U.S. supplier blacklisting.

Sony 1Q Operating Profit Rises 18%

Sony reported an 18% on-year increase in operating profit for the first quarter, driven by gains in its music, image sensor and financial businesses.

BP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices

BP said that its profit held steady in the second quarter with a rise in oil and gas production helping to offset lower commodity prices.

Russia-Linked Buyout Firm Violates Deal to Sell Stake

A U.S. national-security panel is threatening to fine Russian-oligarch-backed Pamplona Capital Management for missing a deadline for selling its stake in a cybersecurity company.

Lufthansa Profit Falls as Short Haul Continues to Drag

Lufthansa said that its second-quarter net profit dropped sharply due to intense price competition on short-haul routes, and confirmed previous cuts to its 2019 guidance.

Bayer Warns on Crop Weakness as Roundup Plaintiffs Rise

Bayer warned that severe weather impacting its crop-science division could strain its ability to hit full-year sales targets, and the number of plaintiffs suing over its Roundup herbicide rose again.

Logistics Automation Provider Attabotics Raises $25 Million in New Funding

Supply-chain automation startup Attabotics has raised $25 million to expand hiring and scale up manufacturing of its hardware platform for the growing e-commerce technology market.

Australia to Probe Casino Operator Crown's Chinese High Rollers, Visa Deals

Australia will investigate allegations that some of casino company Crown Resorts' business partners have organized-crime links, and that it obtained favorable visa treatment for wealthy Chinese gamblers.

Newell Brands Hires Ravi Saligram as CEO

Newell Brands, the consumer-goods conglomerate that makes everything from Sharpie pens to Graco strollers, has picked an outsider as its new chief executive.