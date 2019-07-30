Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Facebook's Libra Could Aid Law Enforcement

Facebook executive David Marcus told Congress this month that the proposed cryptocurrency could be a valuable tool, partly because of the vast amounts of information that will be generated about its users. 

 
Huawei Shows Resilience in Face of U.S. Blacklisting

Huawei Technologies said its first-half revenue rose 23% from a year earlier, as the technology giant appeared to shrug off the impact of a U.S. supplier blacklisting. 

 
Sony 1Q Operating Profit Rises 18%

Sony reported an 18% on-year increase in operating profit for the first quarter, driven by gains in its music, image sensor and financial businesses. 

 
BP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices

BP said that its profit held steady in the second quarter with a rise in oil and gas production helping to offset lower commodity prices. 

 
Russia-Linked Buyout Firm Violates Deal to Sell Stake

A U.S. national-security panel is threatening to fine Russian-oligarch-backed Pamplona Capital Management for missing a deadline for selling its stake in a cybersecurity company. 

 
Lufthansa Profit Falls as Short Haul Continues to Drag

Lufthansa said that its second-quarter net profit dropped sharply due to intense price competition on short-haul routes, and confirmed previous cuts to its 2019 guidance. 

 
Bayer Warns on Crop Weakness as Roundup Plaintiffs Rise

Bayer warned that severe weather impacting its crop-science division could strain its ability to hit full-year sales targets, and the number of plaintiffs suing over its Roundup herbicide rose again. 

 
Logistics Automation Provider Attabotics Raises $25 Million in New Funding

Supply-chain automation startup Attabotics has raised $25 million to expand hiring and scale up manufacturing of its hardware platform for the growing e-commerce technology market. 

 
Australia to Probe Casino Operator Crown's Chinese High Rollers, Visa Deals

Australia will investigate allegations that some of casino company Crown Resorts' business partners have organized-crime links, and that it obtained favorable visa treatment for wealthy Chinese gamblers. 

 
Newell Brands Hires Ravi Saligram as CEO

Newell Brands, the consumer-goods conglomerate that makes everything from Sharpie pens to Graco strollers, has picked an outsider as its new chief executive.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -4.06% 56.93 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
FACEBOOK -1.91% 195.94 Delayed Quote.49.47%
GRACO INC. -1.45% 48.12 Delayed Quote.14.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.58% 64.26 Delayed Quote.16.53%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -6.12% 14.18 Delayed Quote.-23.25%
NEWELL BRANDS -0.21% 14.17 Delayed Quote.-23.78%
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC 0.47% 46.79 Delayed Quote.4.28%
SONY CORP -1.58% 5864 End-of-day quote.13.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.08% 63.4062 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
WTI 0.35% 57.26 Delayed Quote.23.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aADS : 2018 UK Defence Export Orders Worth £14bn
PU
07:23aChina will boost economy but won't use property market for stimulus-Politburo
RE
07:23aChina Politburo Vows Stabilizing Measures to Ease Economic Headwinds -State Media
DJ
07:22aHuawei warns on U.S. ban after China smartphone sales drive first-half revenue
RE
07:20aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result
PU
07:20aUK company insolvencies hit five-year high in second quarter
RE
07:17aEuro struggles ahead of Fed meeting
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aE-commerce-centric Blockchain aBey Announces Startling Adoption, Features for Healthcare
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Interim Results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa braces for more challenges after price war hits earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group