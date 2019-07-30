Marlboro Maker Hit by Slowdown in Cigarette Sales

Altria said cigarette sales are declining faster than it expected as smokers pick up e-cigarettes and give up traditional smokes altogether. The company reported a profit of $2 billion for the quarter, up from $1.88 billion a year ago.

L'Oreal 1H Profit, Revenue Rose

L'Oreal said that net profit rose in the first half and backed its target to outperform the market in 2019.

Earnings Could Put GM, Ford Shares on Same Track

Shares of Ford Motor and General Motors have diverged this month. But their fates could come together when GM reports earnings this week.

Capital One Shares Plummet After Breach

Capital One shares fell nearly 7% Tuesday, on pace for their worst day since July 24, 2015, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Mastercard's Profit Climbs on Higher Revenue, Lower Expenses

Mastercard said profit its rose in the second quarter, boosted by higher revenue and a drop in operating costs.

P&G Posts Strong Sales Even as It Raises Prices

Procter & Gamble reported its highest quarterly sales growth in more than a decade, riding strong consumer spending on household staples even as the company continued to raise prices.

Merck Increases Revenue Guidance as Sales Grow

Merck raised its expectations for revenue and adjusted earnings for the year as sales and earnings at the pharmaceutical company rose in the second quarter.

Grubhub's Profit Falls as Competition Grows

Grubhub said its profit dropped as it spent more to acquire new diners amid mounting competition among food-delivery companies.

Under Armour Reports Sales Decline in North America

Under Armour said sales in North America declined in the second quarter and it lowered its outlook for the region, sending shares of the athletic-apparel maker down sharply.

States' Lawsuit Muddles T-Mobile and Sprint Deal Plans

T-Mobile US and Sprint, whose union was blessed by the Justice Department last week, are still wrangling with a group of state attorneys general trying to sink the wireless companies' merger in court.