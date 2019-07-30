Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/30/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Mondelez Raises Yearly Forecast as Cookies and Chocolate Help Results

Cookies and milk-chocolate products helped to bolster Mondelez International's sales in the second quarter, leading the snack maker to push up its forecast for the year. 

 
P&G Posts Strong Sales Even as It Raises Prices

Procter & Gamble reported its highest quarterly sales growth in more than a decade, riding strong consumer spending on household staples even as the company continued to raise prices. 

 
Marlboro Maker Hit by Slowdown in Cigarette Sales

Altria said cigarette sales are declining faster than it expected as smokers pick up e-cigarettes and give up traditional smokes altogether. The company reported a profit of $2 billion for the quarter, up from $1.88 billion a year ago. 

 
L'Oreal 1H Profit, Revenue Rose

L'Oreal said that net profit rose in the first half and backed its target to outperform the market in 2019. 

 
Earnings Could Put GM, Ford Shares on Same Track

Shares of Ford Motor and General Motors have diverged this month. But their fates could come together when GM reports earnings this week. 

 
Capital One Shares Plummet After Breach

Capital One shares fell nearly 6% Tuesday, on pace for their worst day since July 24, 2015, according to Dow Jones Market Data. 

 
Mastercard's Profit Climbs on Higher Revenue, Lower Expenses

Mastercard said profit its rose in the second quarter, boosted by higher revenue and a drop in operating costs. 

 
Merck Increases Revenue Guidance as Sales Grow

Merck raised its expectations for revenue and adjusted earnings for the year as sales and earnings at the pharmaceutical company rose in the second quarter. 

 
Grubhub's Profit Falls as Competition Grows

Grubhub said its profit dropped as it spent more to acquire new diners amid mounting competition among food-delivery companies. 

 
McDermott Bonds, Shares Plunge on Guidance Cut

The Houston-based engineering and construction company Monday reported a surprise guidance cut for 2019.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP -3.60% 48.5 Delayed Quote.1.86%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -5.89% 91.21 Delayed Quote.28.22%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 17.5 End-of-day quote.26.39%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 16.93 End-of-day quote.11.85%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.55% 35.9 End-of-day quote.-23.19%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.52% 9.55 Delayed Quote.25.10%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.61% 40.43 Delayed Quote.21.61%
GRUBHUB INC -12.29% 69.93 Delayed Quote.3.80%
MASTERCARD -1.17% 278.16 Delayed Quote.49.19%
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.95% 83.27 Delayed Quote.7.96%
MERCK KGAA AG -2.49% 92.36 Delayed Quote.5.27%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.05% 104 End-of-day quote.14.55%
PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH LTD 0.00%End-of-day quote.29.74%
