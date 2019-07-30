Canada Says No Decision on Huawei Before Election

Canada said it is unlikely to reveal a decision on the use of Huawei's technology in the country's 5G network until after the Oct. 21 vote. More information from the U.S. on security is needed, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.

Apple's Revenue Rises Despite Continued iPhone Slump

Apple countered another quarter of weak iPhone sales with strong revenue growth from its supporting businesses, the latest in a series of positive results from Silicon Valley's tech titans.

Amazon Reigns Over Cloud Market

The company continues to dominate the market for basic computing resources that businesses access online, largely by outspending its rivals on data centers and other physical resources, corporate tech executives and industry analysts say.

Mondelez Raises Yearly Forecast as Cookies and Chocolate Help Results

Cookies and milk-chocolate products helped to bolster Mondelez International's sales in the second quarter, leading the snack maker to push up its forecast for the year.

J.Crew Could Face Pushback on Madewell IPO

Some lenders may demand significant concessions before allowing the company to take Madewell public, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

Marlboro Maker Hit by Slowdown in Cigarette Sales

Altria said cigarette sales are declining faster than it expected as smokers pick up e-cigarettes and give up traditional smokes altogether. The company reported a profit of $2 billion for the quarter, up from $1.88 billion a year ago.

Earnings Could Put GM, Ford Shares on Same Track

Shares of Ford Motor and General Motors have diverged this month. But their fates could come together when GM reports earnings this week.

L'Oreal 1H Profit, Revenue Rose

L'Oreal said that net profit rose in the first half and backed its target to outperform the market in 2019.

Auction Houses Face Slower Art Market

Collectors are still chasing hard after middle-market pieces priced under $20 million, but market watchers said fewer appear willing to ante up for the $100 million-plus trophy pieces that once piqued the interest of top collectors the world over.

P&G Posts Strong Sales Even as It Raises Prices

Procter & Gamble reported its highest quarterly sales growth in more than a decade, riding strong consumer spending on household staples even as the company continued to raise prices.