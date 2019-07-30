Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Canada Says No Decision on Huawei  Before Election

Canada said it is unlikely to reveal a decision on the use of Huawei's technology in the country's 5G network until after the Oct. 21 vote. More information from the U.S. on security is needed, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said. 

 
Apple's Revenue Rises Despite Continued iPhone Slump

Apple countered another quarter of weak iPhone sales with strong revenue growth from its supporting businesses, the latest in a series of positive results from Silicon Valley's tech titans. 

 
Amazon Reigns Over Cloud Market

The company continues to dominate the market for basic computing resources that businesses access online, largely by outspending its rivals on data centers and other physical resources, corporate tech executives and industry analysts say. 

 
Mondelez Raises Yearly Forecast as Cookies and Chocolate Help Results

Cookies and milk-chocolate products helped to bolster Mondelez International's sales in the second quarter, leading the snack maker to push up its forecast for the year. 

 
J.Crew Could Face Pushback on Madewell IPO

Some lenders may demand significant concessions before allowing the company to take Madewell public, one of the people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Marlboro Maker Hit by Slowdown in Cigarette Sales

Altria said cigarette sales are declining faster than it expected as smokers pick up e-cigarettes and give up traditional smokes altogether. The company reported a profit of $2 billion for the quarter, up from $1.88 billion a year ago. 

 
Earnings Could Put GM, Ford Shares on Same Track

Shares of Ford Motor and General Motors have diverged this month. But their fates could come together when GM reports earnings this week. 

 
L'Oreal 1H Profit, Revenue Rose

L'Oreal said that net profit rose in the first half and backed its target to outperform the market in 2019. 

 
Auction Houses Face Slower Art Market

Collectors are still chasing hard after middle-market pieces priced under $20 million, but market watchers said fewer appear willing to ante up for the $100 million-plus trophy pieces that once piqued the interest of top collectors the world over. 

 
P&G Posts Strong Sales Even as It Raises Prices

Procter & Gamble reported its highest quarterly sales growth in more than a decade, riding strong consumer spending on household staples even as the company continued to raise prices.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP -3.60% 48.5 Delayed Quote.1.86%
APPLE -0.43% 208.78 Delayed Quote.32.36%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 17.5 End-of-day quote.26.32%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 16.93 End-of-day quote.11.85%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.55% 35.9 End-of-day quote.-23.62%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.52% 9.55 Delayed Quote.24.84%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.61% 40.43 Delayed Quote.20.87%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.05% 104 End-of-day quote.14.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pTop Thai retailer Central Group plans IPO of department store unit
RE
10:35pU.S. NEGOTIATORS NEED TO SHOW 'SINCERITY' IN SHANGHAI TALKS : China state media
RE
10:35pChina, U.S. officials meet for trade talks in Shanghai
RE
10:28pShanghai steel futures rise on talks of extended Tangshan output curbs
RE
10:25pRICHARD LI : After $6 billion M&A spree, insurer FWD eyes China foray ahead of IPO
RE
10:18pTrade war keeps China's factories in reverse gear for third month
RE
10:16pFederal Judge Overturns IRS Donor-Disclosure Change
DJ
10:15pTrade war keeps China's factories in reverse gear for third month
RE
10:14pUK car investment slumps over 70% on no-deal Brexit fears
RE
09:52pAlaska mine developer Northern Dynasty wins U.S. EPA reprieve, shares soar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
4Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
5AMGEN : Amgen results beat estimates, lung cancer trial planned

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group