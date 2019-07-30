Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/30/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Samsung's Net Profit Plunges 53%

Samsung Electronics Co.'s net profit dropped 53% during its second quarter, as consumers' decreasing appetite for smartphones and other gadgets sapped demand for the company's cash-cow components business. 

 
Canada Says No Decision on Huawei  Before Election

Canada said it is unlikely to reveal a decision on the use of Huawei's technology in the country's 5G network until after the Oct. 21 vote. More information from the U.S. on security is needed, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said. 

 
Apple's Revenue Rises Despite Continued iPhone Slump

Apple countered another quarter of weak iPhone sales with strong revenue growth from its supporting businesses, the latest in a series of positive results from Silicon Valley's tech titans. 

 
Amazon Reigns Over Cloud Market

The company continues to dominate the market for basic computing resources that businesses access online, largely by outspending its rivals on data centers and other physical resources, corporate tech executives and industry analysts say. 

 
Capital One Hacking Suspect Showed Strange Online Behavior

The 33-year-old woman accused of executing one of the largest-ever data thefts at a bank showed strange behavior online in recent months, at times bragging about her exploits and discussing deep struggles in her personal life. 

 
Mondelez Raises Yearly Forecast as Cookies and Chocolate Help Results

Cookies and milk-chocolate products helped to bolster Mondelez International's sales in the second quarter, leading the snack maker to push up its forecast for the year. 

 
J.Crew Could Face Pushback on Madewell IPO

Some lenders may demand significant concessions before allowing the company to take Madewell public, one of the people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Marlboro Maker Hit by Slowdown in Cigarette Sales

Altria said cigarette sales are declining faster than it expected as smokers pick up e-cigarettes and give up traditional smokes altogether. The company reported a profit of $2 billion for the quarter, up from $1.88 billion a year ago. 

 
Earnings Could Put GM, Ford Shares on Same Track

Shares of Ford Motor and General Motors have diverged this month. But their fates could come together when GM reports earnings this week. 

 
L'Oreal 1H Profit, Revenue Rose

L'Oreal said that net profit rose in the first half and backed its target to outperform the market in 2019.

