News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/31/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
FTC Says 'Overwhelming' Number of Equifax Claims Means Consumers Likely Won't Get $125

The response to a settlement has been so great that claimants may not receive the cash amount promised, the FTC warned. 

 
Apple Flirts With $1 Trillion Valuation Again

The tech giant's shares were up 4.3% at about midday Wednesday after a better-than-expected earnings report, putting it on track to be worth more than $1 trillion again. 

 
Large Fire Breaks Out at Exxon's Baytown Plant in Texas

A large fire and possible explosions happened Wednesday at Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Baytown petrochemical and refinery complex in Texas. 

 
Nordstrom Family Prepares New Proposal to Increase Stake in Retailer

The family behind Nordstrom Inc. is seeking to strengthen its grip on the department-store chain following a decline in its shares that has stoked tension on the board. 

 
BlackRock, Pamplona Talks Over Cybersecurity Firm Cofense Break Down

BlackRock is no longer in talks with Pamplona Capital Management to take over the private-equity firm's stake in cybersecurity company Cofense. 

 
Molson Coors CEO Steps Down Amid Sales Slump

Molson Coors Brewing Co. said its chief executive is stepping down as the company struggles with declining sales and a consumer shift away from light lagers to Mexican imports, craft beers, wine and spirits. 

 
UniCredit Investigating Data Breach Possibly Related to Capital One

Italian bank UniCredit is investigating the possibility of a data breach that the lender believes could be related to a similar hacking incident at Capital One. 

 
GE Posts Quarterly Loss but Raises Forecasts

General Electric reported a second-quarter loss and flat sales but said it was making progress in restructuring its power division. The company also raised its full-year financial projections 

 
Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds

The four major broadcast networks have filed suit in federal court to shut down Locast, a nonprofit streaming service funded in part by AT&T and founded by a Dish Network lobbyist that offers their feeds to subscribers for no charge. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Earnings Powered by Jeep and Ram

Fiat Chrysler surprised investors by confirming its upbeat outlook for this year, even as question marks remain about its future following the failed merger with French rival Renault.

