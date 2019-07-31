MetLife, Prudential Report Big Profit Gains

The nation's two biggest life insurers posted sharply higher second-quarter net income. MetLife benefited from improved investment results. A net charge of $1.23 billion had depressed Prudential's year-earlier results.

Pearson Hack Exposed Data on Thousands of Students

Pearson, the British maker of educational software, is warning school districts that a far-reaching data breach has exposed details on thousands of students, chiefly in the U.S.

Senior Amazon Executive to Take a Year Off

Jeff Blackburn, one of Amazon.com's top executives, is taking a yearlong leave after having put in more than 20 years at the company.

TPG Consortium in Exclusivity Pact to Buy Columbia Asia Hospital Assets-Sources

A deal could value the Southeast Asian hospital assets at over $1 billion, as health-care spending in Asia is forecast to surge, driven by a growing middle class.

Vale Posts Net Loss, Sets Aside More Funds for Dam Collapse

Brazilian miner Vale posted a net loss in the second quarter after it set aside more than $1 billion related to a deadly dam accident.

PG&E Denies Neglect of High-Voltage Lines in Response to Journal Article

While PG&E acknowledged the findings of a Wall Street Journal article that said it knew for years that its aging power lines could fail and spark wildfires, it disputed the article's suggestion that it had neglected maintenance.

Qualcomm's Results Muddled by Smartphone Slump, Legal Woes

Qualcomm reported a 13% slump in adjusted revenue in its latest quarter, as it was beset by a fall in smartphone sales while also grappling with legal uncertainty from an adverse ruling in a landmark antitrust case.

Fitbit Shares Tumble After Company Lowers Revenue Outlook

Fitbit lowered its full-year revenue outlook after disappointing sales of a new smartwatch model, sending the company's shares down as much as 18% in after-hours trading.

FTC Says 'Overwhelming' Number of Equifax Claims Means Consumers Likely Won't Get $125

The response to a settlement has been so great that claimants may not receive the cash amount promised, the FTC warned.

A $1 Trillion Valuation Stays Out of Reach for Apple

The tech giant's shares were up 4.3% at about midday Wednesday after a better-than-expected earnings report, but lost steam amid a marketwide swoon.