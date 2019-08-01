Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/01/2019 | 03:16am EDT
BMW Backs Outlook Despite Lower 2Q Earnings

BMW AG said its second-quarter after-tax profit fell by nearly a third, but it backed its guidance for the year. 

 
Barclays to Cut Costs After 1st Half Income Declined

Barclays said it plans to cut costs in the remainder of 2019 after a fall in income in the first half, as it reported a higher pretax profit. 

 
LSE Boss Marks First Year on the Job With $14.5 Billion Refinitiv Deal

London Stock Exchange sealed a $14.5 billion deal to acquire financial-information and terminal business Refinitiv from a Blackstone-led consortium. 

 
Standard Chartered 1H Pretax Profit Edges Higher

Standard Chartered said its pretax profit for the first half of the year rose 2.6%, helped mainly by higher operating income and more loans to customers. 

 
Siemens 3rd Quarter Net Profit Fell on Severance Charges

Siemens AG said its net profit fell in the third quarter of its fiscal year in part as a result of higher severance charges, which held back margins. 

 
Shell Earnings Slip on Lower Oil & Gas Prices

Shell reported a 42% fall in second-quarter earnings, citing the effect of lower oil and gas prices and weaker margins on chemicals and refining operations. 

 
Hugo Boss Quarterly Profits Fall

Hugo Boss said that it now expects to meet the lower end of its 2019 guidance as its second-quarter net profit fell. 

 
MetLife, Prudential Report Big Profit Gains

The nation's two biggest life insurers posted sharply higher second-quarter net income. MetLife benefited from improved investment results. A net charge of $1.23 billion had depressed Prudential's year-earlier results. 

 
Pearson Hack Exposed Data on Thousands of Students

Pearson, the British maker of educational software, is warning school districts that a far-reaching data breach has exposed details on thousands of students, chiefly in the U.S. 

 
Senior Amazon Executive to Take a Year Off

Jeff Blackburn, one of Amazon.com's top executives, is taking a yearlong leave after having put in more than 20 years at the company.

