Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Lowe's Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers

Lowe's told thousands of store workers their roles were being eliminated and the company was outsourcing tasks such as assembling barbecue grills and janitorial services. 

 
FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission is examining Facebook Inc.'s acquisitions as part of its antitrust investigation into the social-media giant-to determine if they were part of a campaign to snap up potential rivals before they could become a threat. 

 
Trucks Shield Detroit Auto Makers From Global Headwinds

Sales of big pickup trucks to American buyers are helping Detroit's car companies counter a sputtering global auto market. General Motors forecast an acceleration in profits through the rest of 2019. 

 
Shares in Top Shale Driller Fall After it Discloses Well Problems

Concho Resources Inc. disclosed disappointing output from wells drilled close together, an emerging problem in the shale drilling industry, and its shares fell 23% on Thursday. 

 
Verizon Adds Wireless Customers, Defends Early 5G Service

Verizon Communications added more wireless customers in the second quarter than some analysts expected as the carrier stepped up its promotions and pushed to bring faster 5G wireless service to more cities. 

 
GE's New Billion-Dollar Problem? Boeing's MAX

Just as General Electric says it is making progress on some of the conglomerate's thorniest problems, the extended grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jet is putting a fresh strain on its finances. 

 
Snacks Drive Gains at Kellogg, Offsetting Weaker Cereal Sales

Consumer appetite for snacks drove Kellogg's results in the second quarter, helping the food maker offset weaker demand for cereals in the U.S. and Canada. 

 
Yum Brands Same-Stores Sales Gain

UPDATED: Same-store sales at the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands rose in the second quarter and Yum beat Wall Street projections for adjusted profit despite a year-over-year drop in overall sales and earnings. 

 
DuPont Sees Sales Falling

DuPont said it expects organic sales to fall this year, the latest company to report weakness in industrial markets including car and electronics production. 

 
Shell and European Rivals Hit by Lower Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell's results came in well below expectations, marking a poor quarter for energy majors and suggesting that their efforts to diversify their portfolios haven't fully cushioned them from swings in oil and gas prices.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. -21.87% 76.485 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.67% 400.25 End-of-day quote.11.20%
FACEBOOK -0.49% 193.215 Delayed Quote.48.17%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -3.92% 10.035 Delayed Quote.38.97%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.30% 40.32 Delayed Quote.20.60%
KELLOGG 10.00% 63.92 Delayed Quote.2.72%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.94% 61.02 Delayed Quote.17.80%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -4.90% 27.08 Delayed Quote.10.99%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.35% 55.447 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.01% 487.25 End-of-day quote.-1.19%
WTI -5.47% 54.44 Delayed Quote.25.77%
YUM BRANDS 4.10% 117.11 Delayed Quote.23.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pU.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, see boost in consumer prices
RE
03:48pU.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, see boost in consumer prices
RE
03:45pLSE bolsters data, enters forex with Refinitiv deal
RE
03:45pRetail trade group says plan to impose new tariffs will raise prices, hurt jobs
RE
03:45pBOND REPORT : 2-year U.S. Government Bond Yield Stages Biggest Single-day Plunge Since 2009 After Trump Tariff Vow
DJ
03:42pTRUMP'S CHINA TARIFFS RATTLE MARKETS : stocks, oil tumble
RE
03:36pINSTANT VIEW : Trump announces new tariffs on China
RE
03:36pDollar falls against yen after Trump whacks China with more tariffs
RE
03:34pDOLLAR INDEX : Oil crashes 7% as Trump announces additional tariffs on Chinese imports
RE
03:34pDollar falls against yen after Trump whacks China with more tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2TRUMP'S CHINA TARIFFS RATTLE MARKETS: stocks, oil tumble
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT shares light up as it streamlines new age brands

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group