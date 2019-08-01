Lowe's Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers

Lowe's told thousands of store workers their roles were being eliminated and the company was outsourcing tasks such as assembling barbecue grills and janitorial services.

FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission is examining Facebook Inc.'s acquisitions as part of its antitrust investigation into the social-media giant-to determine if they were part of a campaign to snap up potential rivals before they could become a threat.

Trucks Shield Detroit Auto Makers From Global Headwinds

Sales of big pickup trucks to American buyers are helping Detroit's car companies counter a sputtering global auto market. General Motors forecast an acceleration in profits through the rest of 2019.

Shares in Top Shale Driller Fall After it Discloses Well Problems

Concho Resources Inc. disclosed disappointing output from wells drilled close together, an emerging problem in the shale drilling industry, and its shares fell 23% on Thursday.

Verizon Adds Wireless Customers, Defends Early 5G Service

Verizon Communications added more wireless customers in the second quarter than some analysts expected as the carrier stepped up its promotions and pushed to bring faster 5G wireless service to more cities.

GE's New Billion-Dollar Problem? Boeing's MAX

Just as General Electric says it is making progress on some of the conglomerate's thorniest problems, the extended grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jet is putting a fresh strain on its finances.

Snacks Drive Gains at Kellogg, Offsetting Weaker Cereal Sales

Consumer appetite for snacks drove Kellogg's results in the second quarter, helping the food maker offset weaker demand for cereals in the U.S. and Canada.

Yum Brands Same-Stores Sales Gain

UPDATED: Same-store sales at the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands rose in the second quarter and Yum beat Wall Street projections for adjusted profit despite a year-over-year drop in overall sales and earnings.

DuPont Sees Sales Falling

DuPont said it expects organic sales to fall this year, the latest company to report weakness in industrial markets including car and electronics production.

Shell and European Rivals Hit by Lower Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell's results came in well below expectations, marking a poor quarter for energy majors and suggesting that their efforts to diversify their portfolios haven't fully cushioned them from swings in oil and gas prices.