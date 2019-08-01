Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/01/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Lions Gate, Spyglass Media, Viacom Are Leading Contenders to Buy Stake in Miramax

Several potential buyers have expressed interest in purchasing a stake in Miramax, which is owned by BeIN Media Group and has produced popular and critically acclaimed films such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Pulp Fiction." 

 
Fed Examined Amazon's Cloud in New Scrutiny for Tech

The visit to an Amazon facility in Virginia is a first for federal banking regulators. 

 
Texas Joins Fight to Block T-Mobile-Sprint Merger

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a group of state attorneys general suing to block T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint. 

 
Former Brixmor Property Executives Charged With Accounting Fraud

The former chief executive officer of shopping-center owner Brixmor Property Group Inc. and his finance chief were charged with accounting fraud for allegedly manipulating a widely used metric of profitability. 

 
SurveyMonkey Names First CIO as It Courts Business Customers

The online-survey software maker named its first chief information officer, as it seeks to gain more corporate customers with new polling tools powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced capabilities. 

 
EBay Sues Amazon Workers on Seller-Poaching Claims

EBay is suing three Amazon employees who it claims worked to illegally recruit its third-party sellers, the latest twist in a nearly yearlong tussle between the e-commerce competitors. 

 
Overstock Is in the Red, but Its Shares Are Soaring

Overstock.com shares have more than doubled over the past two months, one of the best gainers among U.S. stocks, even as the company struggles. 

 
Shares in Top Shale Driller Fall After it Discloses Well Problems

Concho Resources Inc. disclosed disappointing output from wells drilled close together, an emerging problem in the shale drilling industry, and its shares fell 23% on Thursday. 

 
Lowe's Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers

Lowe's told thousands of store workers this week that their jobs were being eliminated as the company outsources tasks such as assembling barbecue grills and janitorial services. 

 
FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission is examining the tech giant's acquisitions as part of its antitrust investigation, seeking to determine if they were part of a campaign to snap up potential rivals to head off competitive threats.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC -0.58% 18.87 Delayed Quote.28.45%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. -22.23% 75.97 Delayed Quote.-26.09%
EBAY INC. -0.22% 41.1 Delayed Quote.46.42%
FACEBOOK -0.77% 192.73 Delayed Quote.47.02%
T-MOBILE US -0.53% 79.31 Delayed Quote.24.68%
VIACOM -1.42% 29.92 Delayed Quote.16.42%
