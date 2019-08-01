Lions Gate, Spyglass Media, Viacom Are Leading Contenders to Buy Stake in Miramax

Several potential buyers have expressed interest in purchasing a stake in Miramax, which is owned by BeIN Media Group and has produced popular and critically acclaimed films such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Pulp Fiction."

Fed Examined Amazon's Cloud in New Scrutiny for Tech

The visit to an Amazon facility in Virginia is a first for federal banking regulators.

FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission is examining the tech giant's acquisitions as part of its antitrust investigation, seeking to determine if they were part of a campaign to snap up potential rivals to head off competitive threats.

Texas Joins Fight to Block T-Mobile-Sprint Merger

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a group of state attorneys general suing to block T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint.

Former Brixmor Property Executives Charged With Accounting Fraud

The former chief executive officer of shopping-center owner Brixmor Property Group Inc. and his finance chief were charged with accounting fraud for allegedly manipulating a widely used metric of profitability.

SurveyMonkey Names First CIO as It Courts Business Customers

The online-survey software maker named its first chief information officer, as it seeks to gain more corporate customers with new polling tools powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced capabilities.

Petrobras Profit Jumps on Sale of Gas Pipeline Operator

Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, said profit jumped in the second quarter after the oil company sold assets including a gas distribution unit.

U.K. Regulator Fines KPMG for BNY Mellon Reports

KPMG, the auditor of BNY Mellon entities Bank of New York Mellon London Branch and Bank of New York International Ltd., and KPMG partner Richard Hinton admitted misconduct in preparing and submitting reports on BNY Mellon's compliance with regulatory requirements in 2011, the FRC said.

EBay Sues Amazon Workers on Seller-Poaching Claims

EBay is suing three Amazon employees who it claims worked to illegally recruit its third-party sellers, the latest twist in a nearly yearlong tussle between the e-commerce competitors.

Overstock Is in the Red, but Its Shares Are Soaring

Overstock.com shares have more than doubled over the past two months, one of the best gainers among U.S. stocks, even as the company struggles.