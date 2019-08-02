Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/02/2019
RBS Profits Rise Sharply, Declares Special Dividend

RBS reported a sharp rise in operating pretax profit for the second quarter of 2019 and declared a special dividend. 

 
Toyota Cuts Forecasts as it Expects Slower Sales

Toyota said its first-quarter net profit rose thanks to higher sales in Japan and Europe, but downgraded its annual forecasts due to lower sales projections in North and South America and Oceania. 

 
British Airways Owner IAG to Appeal Fine for Alleged Data Breaches

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines said pretax profit rose 20% for the second quarter of 2019 and said it will be appealing a U.K. regulator fine for alleged data breaches. 

 
Lions Gate, Spyglass Media, Viacom Are Leading Contenders to Buy Stake in Miramax

Several potential buyers have expressed interest in purchasing a stake in Miramax, which is owned by BeIN Media Group and has produced popular and critically acclaimed films such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Pulp Fiction." 

 
Fed Examined Amazon's Cloud in New Scrutiny for Tech

The visit to an Amazon facility in Virginia is a first for federal banking regulators. 

 
FTC Antitrust Probe of Facebook Scrutinizes Its Acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission is examining the tech giant's acquisitions as part of its antitrust investigation, seeking to determine if they were part of a campaign to snap up potential rivals to head off competitive threats. 

 
Texas Joins Fight to Block T-Mobile-Sprint Merger

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a group of state attorneys general suing to block T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint. 

 
Former Brixmor Property Executives Charged With Accounting Fraud

The former chief executive officer of shopping-center owner Brixmor Property Group Inc. and his finance chief were charged with accounting fraud for allegedly manipulating a widely used metric of profitability. 

 
SurveyMonkey Names First CIO as It Courts Business Customers

The online-survey software maker named its first chief information officer, as it seeks to gain more corporate customers with new polling tools powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced capabilities. 

 
Petrobras Profit Jumps on Sale of Gas Pipeline Operator

Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, said profit jumped in the second quarter after the oil company sold assets including a gas distribution unit.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC -0.58% 18.87 Delayed Quote.28.45%
FACEBOOK -0.77% 192.73 Delayed Quote.47.02%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 2.43% 423 Delayed Quote.-33.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.25% 61.78 Delayed Quote.17.80%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -6.26% 203.3 Delayed Quote.0.18%
T-MOBILE US -0.53% 79.31 Delayed Quote.24.68%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.41% 5750 End-of-day quote.16.87%
VIACOM -1.42% 29.92 Delayed Quote.16.42%
WTI 0.86% 54.9 Delayed Quote.25.77%
