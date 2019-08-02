Wells Fargo to Tech Vendors: Please Send Us a Check

Wells Fargo, forced to cut costs due to flagging revenue growth and regulatory problems, recently asked outside technology consultants to refund some of the money the bank has spent with them.

Gas Glut Weighs on Oil Giants

Profit fell at Exxon Mobil and Whiting in the latest quarter, mirroring similar results earlier this week from European counterparts, including Royal Dutch Shell. Shares were trading slightly higher.

Newell to Keep Its Rubbermaid Commercial Products Business

Newell Brands, maker of Yankee Candle, Sharpie pens and Elmer's glue, increased its sales outlook for the year and also said it would keep its Rubbermaid commercial-products business, which it had previously planned to sell.

Arconic Boosts Outlook, Furthers Cost-Cutting Initiatives

Aluminum parts manufacturer Arconic raised its profit outlook for the year and increased its cost-cutting target in advance of its planned breakup.

Burger King and Popeyes Deliver Higher Sales for RBI

Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are driving sales for Restaurant Brands International.

Honda Reduces Production of Sedans as U.S. Buyers Favor Trucks, SUVs

Honda is cutting U.S. production after its attempt to persuade SUV-loving Americans to buy sedans fell short.

Legacy Airlines Are Proving They Can Catch Up

The rise of budget airlines has been the aviation story of the 21st century. But legacy airlines are proving they can fight back. It is a shame investors don't quite believe them.

Toyota Is a Haven in the Auto Storm

The world's top auto maker by market value makes profits as efficiently as it makes cars, and is now investing more in future technology too.

Social Media Success Is Habit-Forming

Pinterest's strength caps a banner quarter for social-media players, proving the apps' users just can't quit.

RBS Profits Rise Sharply, Declares Special Dividend

RBS reported a sharp rise in operating pretax profit for the second quarter of 2019 and declared a special dividend.