News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/02/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
737 MAX Safety Tests Covering Increasingly Remote Failure Risks

As Boeing and regulators push to complete long-awaited fixes for 737 MAX jets, testing has expanded to cover increasingly unlikely emergencies including potential computer failures pinpointed by overseas authorities 

 
CBS, Viacom Reach Tentative Deal on Team to Lead a Combined Company

CBS and Viacom reached a working agreement on the management team of a combined company, with CBS acting chief Joe Ianniello to oversee all of CBS branded assets and Viacom boss Bob Bakish to become CEO. 

 
Investors Pull Back from Jack Dorsey's Square-For Now

Jack Dorsey's Square fell 16% on Friday, but it may just be a course correction for the highflying, financial-technology firm. 

 
Navigant Consulting to Be Acquired for $1.1 Billion

Navigant Consulting said it would be acquired by private-equity firm Veritas Capital for $28 a share in cash, or about $1.1 billion. 

 
Endeavor Group Postpones IPO Until September at Earliest

Endeavor Group is delaying its initial public offering until September, at the earliest, as the parent company of Hollywood's biggest talent agency works to finalize an acquisition. 

 
IBM Promises Earnings Boost From Red Hat Deal Starting Next Year

IBM promised its acquisition of software giant Red Hat would boost earnings starting next year as Chief Executive Ginni Rometty battles to return the 108-year-old tech giant to a growth path. 

 
Wells Fargo to Tech Vendors: Please Send Us a Check

Wells Fargo, forced to cut costs due to flagging growth and regulatory problems, recently asked technology consultants to refund some of the money the bank has spent with them. 

 
Burger King and Popeyes Deliver Higher Sales for RBI

Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are driving sales for Restaurant Brands International. 

 
Arconic Boosts Outlook, Furthers Cost-Cutting Initiatives

Arconic boosted its profit outlook for the year, as strong growth in its aerospace business propels the aluminum-components manufacturer towards a break up by the middle of 2020. 

 
Gas Glut Weighs on Oil Giants

Profit fell at Exxon, mirroring results from European counterparts, including Shell. Chevron net income rose 26%, helped by a breakup fee from a scuttled deal to buy Anadarko, but the natural-gas prices it fetches have plunged.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCONIC -2.46% 23.76 Delayed Quote.44.48%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.58% 339.56 Delayed Quote.5.79%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.01% 120.73 Delayed Quote.10.98%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.98% 71.75 Delayed Quote.9.05%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -2.04% 147.25 Delayed Quote.30.41%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -1.10% 1757 End-of-day quote.-5.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.36% 61.22 Delayed Quote.17.80%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 5.91% 102.01 Delayed Quote.35.05%
VIACOM -0.47% 29.78 Delayed Quote.16.42%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.81% 47.44 Delayed Quote.5.06%
WTI 1.43% 55.21 Delayed Quote.25.77%
